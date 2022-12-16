Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 12:48 p.m., deputies arrested Donnie Joe Reynolds, 44, 400 block of Bradford Circle, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 1:50 p.m., deputies arrested Jennifer Elizabeth White, 39, Anderson, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 1:53 p.m., deputies arrested Douglas Patrick Groves, 45, Anderson, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Kasara Earnest, 33, 1200 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of Wabash and Virginia streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:07 p.m., deputies arrested Harry Edward Young, 28, 100 block of East Mulberry Street, in the area of North and Market streets, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 10:48 p.m., deputies arrested Jonathan Thompson, 42, Miami, in the 2000 block of North Market Street, on a warrant for theft.
Thursday, 3:15 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Wright, 27, 800 block of South Buckeye Street, in the area of McCann and Tate streets, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug and unlawful possession of a syringe.
Thursday, 4:54 p.m., officers arrested Riley Behm, 18, 600 block of East Superior Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 5:01 p.m., officers arrested Stephen Travis III, 39, 900 block of East Lordeman Street, in the area of Sycamore and Ohio streets, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:11 a.m., officers arrested Dawne Hosler Kellet, 32, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 800 block of East Taylor Street, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Friday, 2:25 a.m., officers arrested Richard Brewer, 45, 5000 block of South Webster Street, in the area of Sycamore and Ohio streets, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Miami County
Arrests
Tuesday, 6:16 p.m., deputies arrested Sherry Cunningham, 54, 300 block of West Second Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Wednesday, 11:31 a.m., officers arrested John Banner, 46, 3700 block of South Indiana 19, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-refusal.
Wednesday, 3:47 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Trigg, 40, Denver, on an unknown charge.
Wednesday, 6:47 p.m., officers arrested Adam Castellano, 18, 300 block of East Third Street, Peru, on a charge of residential entry.
Wednesday, 7:47 p.m., officers arrested Steven Angle, 72, Logansport, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Thursday, 10:55 a.m., deputies arrested Keith Hall, 24, Kokomo, on a warrant for violation of probation and a warrant for failure to register as a sex of violent offender.
Thursday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Jeremiah Waggoner, 45, Monticello, on a warrant for probation violation.
Thursday, 8:26 p.m., deputies arrested David Torres, 37, 100 block of East Washington Avenue, Peru, on a Cass County warrant and charges of operating while intoxicated-refusal and invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 11:57 p.m., deputies arrested Shelly Mellody, 40, Logansport, on an unknown charge.
