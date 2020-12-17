Arrests
Friday, 1:53 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob Shane Swick, 30, Indianapolis, in the area of Defenbaugh Street and Dixon Road, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Alyssa Ann Beatty, 31, 1000 block of West Monroe Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a violation of in-home detention.
Friday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Raymond Paul Wilcox, 39, 1000 block of South Wabash Avenue, at the Howard County jail, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Friday, 9:09 p.m., deputies arrested Kamran Michael Jones, 19, Indianapolis, in the area of Washington and Harrison streets, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 8:55 a.m., officers arrested Charmichael Williams, 46, 900 block of East Richmond Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 4:20 p.m., officers arrested David Till, 31, 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, in the 300 block of East North Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:25 a.m., officers arrested Dezari Gardner, 25, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of South Plate and East Hoffer streets, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:49 a.m., officers arrested Taylor Leyk, 20, 400 block of North Conde Street, in the area of Kentucky and Cartwright drives, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and minor possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 6:35 p.m., officers arrested April Nice, 39, 5900 block of Dartmouth Drive, at the same location, charges of dealing marijuana, a Level 5 felony, possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony, dealing a scheduled drug, a Level 6 felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:03 p.m., officers arrested Brian Miller, 36, 200 block of North Market Street, in the area of Washington Street, on charges of battery, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2 a.m., officers arrested William Estep, 44, 300 block of East Carter Street, in the area of East Gerhart and North Waugh streets, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Arrests
Monday, 1:15 p.m., deputies arrested Johnese Patterson, 25, Indianapolis, on a child restraint violation and a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Monday, 4:53 p.m., officers arrested Lee Reed, 41, 3300 block of South 400 East, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tuesday, 5:32 a.m., deputies arrested Kurtis DeWitt, 27, 5800 block of South U.S. 31, Peru, on an Orange County warrant.
Tuesday, 11:09 a.m., officers arrested Levi Gibson, 21, 300 block of West Main Street, Peru, on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, battery with bodily fluid on law enforcement and resisting law enforcement with intimidation.
Tuesday, 2:59 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Lacoss, 57, 800 block of West Third Street, Peru, on three charges of theft.
Arrests
Tuesday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Jeremy D. McKinney, 37, Tipton, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Tuesday, 10:04 p.m., officers arrested Thomas W. Bolton, 63, Tipton, on charges of failure to stop after an accident, operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
