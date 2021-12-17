Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 4:46 p.m., officers arrested Gary Dewitt II, 38, 1700 block of Mollee Court, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:03 p.m., officers arrested Chelsea Barker, 32, 700 block of North Philips Street, in the 1000 block of South Reed Road, on charges of criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 8:14 p.m., officers arrested Dawn Salazar, 41, Marion, in the area of Center Road and Indiana 931, on a Grant County warrant.
Thursday, 8:52 p.m., officers arrested David Hufford, 51, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, at the same location, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated.
Thursday, 9:35 p.m., officers arrested Darneil Kinney, 37, 900 block of South Locke Street, at the same location, on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
Thursday, 10:02 p.m., officers arrested Eric Snodgrass, 44, 1400 block of South Main Street, at an unknown location, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:58 a.m., officers arrested Daniel Pinegar, 18, Danville, in the 600 block of East Superior Street, on a charge of refusal to identify when stopped for an infraction, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:58 a.m., officers arrested David Till, 32, 2500 block of North Buckeye Street, in the area of Morgan Street and Apperson Way, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:30 a.m., officers arrested Amanda Johnson, 37, 800 block of East North Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child, a Level 6 felony.
