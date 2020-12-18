Arrests
Monday, 12:04 p.m., deputies arrested Kenneth Allen Snow, 64, 200 block of East Taylor Street, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for battery.
Monday, 12:54 p.m., deputies arrested Amy Lynn Beene, 46, 700 block of South Bell Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 4:38 p.m., deputies arrested Destiny C. Hann, 29, Peru, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 4:56 p.m., deputies arrested Frank Workman Jr., 45, Greentown, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 2:50 p.m., officers arrested Timothy Bergesen, 28, 2100 block of North Webster Street, in the 400 block of South Union Street, on two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke, as well as charges of auto theft, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:19 p.m., officers arrested Shyanne Oberg, 30, Macy, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of sniffing, a misdemeanor.
Tipton County Arrests
Wednesday, 11:31 p.m., officers arrested Erica N. Stowers, 18, Tipton, on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Thursday, 4:45 a.m., officers arrested Aleasha M. Bickel, 34, Windfall, on a warrant for failure to appear.
