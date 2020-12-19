Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 8:21 a.m., deputies arrested Mario J. Liali, 32, 22300 block of Westdale Court, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for criminal trespass and a warrant for conversion.
Wednesday, 9:14 a.m., deputies arrested Elizabeth N. Davis, 37, 13500 block of South Deer Creek Road, in the area of Courtland Avenue, on a warrant for parole violation.
Wednesday, 11:52 a.m., deputies arrested Jamilee Michelle Engle, 48, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for two counts of theft.
Wednesday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested James Coy Beasley, 50, homeless, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a hold for Miami County and charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 7:38 p.m., deputies arrested James Michael Lowe, 33, 5000 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the 4000 block of South 00 East West, on a warrant for residential entry, a warrant for domestic battery and a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, 10:17 p.m., deputies arrested Jake Andrew Siler, 30, Greentown, in the area of Morgan and Ohio streets, on a warrant for public intoxication.
Thursday, 3:18 p.m., officers arrested Wendy Bradley, 38, 1000 block of West Park Avenue, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for possession of marijuana and a warrant for violation of pre-trial release, as well as charges of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:45 p.m., officers arrested Eden Boggs, 21, Peru, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 4 p.m., officers arrested Kinsey Riddle, 26, 400 block of West Hoffer Street, in the 1000 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug.
Friday, 2:08 a.m., officers arrested Bethany Green, 32, 1200 block of South Waugh Street, in the area of West Mulberry and North Buckeye streets, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Friday, 2:45 a.m., officers arrested Edward Howard, 44, 200 block of West King Street, in the area of West Jefferson and North Philips streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:30 a.m., officers arrested Steven Bender, 45, 1000 block of East Dixon Street, in the area of Walnut and Market streets, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, driving while suspended, a misdemeanor, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 1:45 p.m., deputies arrested a 17-year-old male, South Bend, on charges of auto theft, reckless driving and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.
Thursday, 2:50 p.m., officers arrested Jason Conn, 37, 500 block of West Main Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Thursday, 3:40 p.m., deputies arrested Douglas Hillsamer, 39, Marion, on two unknown charges.
Thursday, 4:50 p.m., officers arrested Breanna Townsend, 33, 500 block of West Main Street, Peru, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator and operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 2:30 a.m., deputies arrested Lois D. Golitko, 55, 100 block of Blackhawk Drive, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
