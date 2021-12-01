Arrests
Monday, 1:45 p.m., deputies arrested Allison B. Coy, 42, 1200 block of East 200 South, at the Howard County Courthouse, on four warrants for violation of pre-trial release.
Monday, 9:27 p.m., deputies arrested Kevin Arneal Payne, 44, Indianapolis, in the area of Market Street and Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of marijuana, public intoxication by alcohol and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 3:45 p.m., officers arrested Corey Michael Acord, 40, Russiaville, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, theft and possession of methamphetamine, all Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 5:26 p.m., officers arrested Jamie Anne Nussbaum, 44, 1200 block of East Alto Road, at the same location, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 5:36 p.m., officers arrested Adam Jacob Crull, 31, 2900 block of Joyce Drive, in the 1200 block of East Alto Road, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 5:38 p.m., officers arrested Jasmine J. Mayfield, 25, 2900 block of Joyce Drive, at the same location, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:45 p.m., officers arrested Stephen M. Corsair, 58, Windfall, in the area of Carter Street and Westmoreland Drive, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:11 p.m., officers arrested Levi Allan Cross, 20, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Philips and Mulberry streets, on a warrant for public intoxication.
Wednesday, 12:14 a.m., officers arrested Steven Douglas Newgent, 33, homeless, in the 1200 block of Canterview Way, on charges of robbery, a Level 3 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Level 5 felony, being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, theft-vehicle, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, pointing a firearm, a misdemeanor, and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:52 a.m., officers arrested Kyrstin Maurene Duke, 22, 1600 block of West North Street, at the same location, on charges of battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony, domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Malic R. Lane, 30, Winamac, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 8:12 p.m., officers arrested Blake E. Johnson, 27, Elwood, on charges of possession of marijuana, public intoxication and invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, 2:40 a.m., deputies arrested John Smith Deshommes, 32, Indianapolis, on charges of resisting law enforcement and operating without ever obtaining a license.
