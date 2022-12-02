Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 1:38 p.m., deputies arrested Albert Lamont Pryor, 36, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on two warrants for operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 3:37 p.m., deputies arrested Kenneth Eugene Pickard, 36, 2600 block of North Washington Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 3:41 p.m., deputies arrested Mark Anthony Turner, 53, 300 block of Edgewater Lane, at the HCJ, on two warrants for violation of pretrial release.
Wednesday, 3:43 p.m., deputies arrested Richard Paul Ewing, 58, 2800 block of North Waugh Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 3:46 p.m., deputies arrested Don J. Herrington, 45, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for criminal trespass and a warrant for auto theft.
Wednesday, 3:46 p.m., deputies arrested Jocelyn Sue Ingle, 18, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Wednesday, 3:48 p.m., deputies arrested Mathew Allen Petty, 45, 800 block of East Vaile Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Wednesday, 3:53 p.m., deputies arrested David William Goins, 21, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Wednesday, 6:11 p.m., deputies arrested Stephanie Lynne Young, 38, 1400 block of North Wabash Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, 8:48 p.m., deputies arrested Susan Michelle Bradley, 36, 2400 block of North LaFountain Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, and invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:48 p.m., deputies arrested James D. McDuffie, 35, 2400 block of North LaFountain Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, and invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:44 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda Jean Hentgen, 34, Greentown, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:36 p.m., officers arrested James Rickard, 29, 500 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the area of Markland Avenue and Leeds Street, on charges of dealing marijuana, a Level 5 felony; possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 8:03 p.m., officers arrested Charles Frisbie, 57, 800 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance with in-home detention and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Tuesday, 6:05 p.m., deputies arrested Isaiah Springer, 41, 200 block of West Second Street, Peru, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 6:09 p.m., officers arrested Timothy Sallee, 35, Galveston, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of refusal to identify.
Tuesday, 10:13 p.m., deputies arrested Desmon Williams, 33, Indianapolis, on charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of a firearm without a serial number.
Tuesday, 10:13 p.m., deputies arrested Jamar Howard, 35, Indianapolis, on charges of possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana and operator never licensed.
Wednesday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Denise King, 45, Wabash, on a Wabash County warrant.
Wednesday, 4:05 p.m., officers arrested Trace Bradley, 23, 200 block of Cherokee Court, Peru, on a warrant for probation violation.
Wednesday, 5:05 p.m., deputies arrested Derek Herrell, 37, Galveston, on a warrant for possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
