Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 6:15 a.m., deputies arrested Kevin Edward Stanley, 51, 900 block of Courtland Avenue, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 11:20 a.m., deputies arrested Melissa D. Hicks, 46, Delphi, at the HCJ, on a warrant for probation violation.
Thursday, 11:20 a.m., deputies arrested Richard P. Becker, 41, Lafayette, at the HCJ, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Thursday, 11:51 a.m., deputies arrested Raymond Lamoine Tritt, 64, 4400 block of South 00 East West, at the HCJ, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated.
Thursday, 7:12 p.m., deputies arrested Angela Hilligoss, 39, 1800 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the 700 block of South McCann Street, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Thursday, 8:30 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Wayne Murphy, 52, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft with a prior conviction and a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Friday, 10:55 a.m., deputies arrested Jack Darrell Hall, 66, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 1:45 p.m., deputies arrested Dion Creed Smith, 20, 3100 block of Vinton Circle, at the HCJ, on a warrant for probation violation.
Friday, 1:50 p.m., deputies arrested Austin David Moon, 30, 300 block of West Foster Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 1:58 p.m., officers arrested Brett Ray, 29, Russiaville, in the 1000 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for theft.
Friday, 3:44 p.m., officers arrested Curt Holiday, 41, 1000 block of South Plate Street, in the 900 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Friday, 4:37 p.m., deputies arrested John Walter Downam, 35, Marion, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 9:21 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Allen Blair, 35, 4500 block of East 200 South, at the same location, on a warrant for sexual battery.
Saturday, 7:10 a.m., officers arrested Isiah Larimore, 22, 600 block of South McCann Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 2:29 a.m., officers arrested Kalvin Stitts, 39, 600 block of Miami Boulevard, in the 600 block of Tomahawk Drive, on charges of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony, and operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 7:36 p.m., officers arrested Charles Pitner, 69, 20 block of Southdowns Drive, at the same location, on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, and pointing a firearm, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:46 p.m., officers arrested Leevontay Brown, 20, 400 block of South Washington Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on charges of robbery, a Level 3 felony; intimidation, a Level 5 felony; and unlawful carrying of a handgun, a Level 5 felony.
Monday, 9:02 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Roberts, 23, 800 block of South Apperson Way, in the 800 block of South Apperson Way, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Sunday, 11:04 a.m., officers arrested Matthew Alexander, 43, first block of Donat Drive, Peru, on a Florida warrant.
Sunday, 6:25 p.m., officers arrested Jeremiah Mosley, 40, Miami, on a warrant for violation of community corrections and charges of residential entry and battery.
Sunday, 11:59 p.m., deputies arrested Scott Bauer, 43, Amboy, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tipton County
Arrests
Monday, 11:31 p.m., deputies arrested Cortney R. Browning, 38, Sharpsville, on a charge of domestic battery.
