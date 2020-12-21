Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 8:45 a.m., deputies arrested Clymenia Sue Fiedler, 62, 200 block of North Market Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for public intoxication.
Thursday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Aundria Lynn Stout, 43, 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, at the HCC, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Thursday, 6:05 p.m., deputies arrested Brandi Louise Bradley, 41, 1300 block of South Main Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Thursday, 9:10 p.m., deputies arrested Amber Maureen Cottrell, 36, 900 block of East Broadway Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 10:50 p.m., deputies arrested Zane Zook, 27, Greentown, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for a court violation and a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Friday, 2:10 p.m., officers arrested Reginald Greene, 42, 1500 block of North Purdum Street, at the same location, on a warrant for driving while suspended and a warrant for petition to revoke, as well as charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:26 p.m., officers arrested Michael Little, 49, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the 700 block of North Purdum Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:51 p.m., officers arrested Lance McKinney, 33, 800 block of South Market Street, in the 500 block of East Walnut Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement and unlawful use of 911, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 4:46 p.m., officers arrested Annette Whiteman, 52, 500 block of North Apperson Way, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 12:22 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Simpson, 25, 1900 block of South Park Road, in the 900 block of South Main Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:07 a.m., officers arrested Mathew Petty, 43, 1300 block of North 550 West, in the 5100 block of Clinton Drive, on a warrant for non-compliance with work release and a warrant for failure to appear, as well as a charge of false reporting, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:11 a.m., officers arrested Cody Hubbard, 33, 300 block of East Broadway Street, in the 5100 block of Clinton Drive, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 8:51 p.m., officers arrested Lance Bower, 44, 200 block of South Purdum Street, in the area of Webster and Carter streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated and endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 12:08 a.m., officers arrested James Wheeler, 50, 1600 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the area of West North and North Webster streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and endangerment, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 1:20 a.m., officers arrested William Epperly, 63, 800 block of North Morrison Street, in the area of West Havens and North Webster streets, on a warrant for theft.
Sunday, 1:33 a.m., officers arrested Blake Grau, 23, 5800 block of Princeton Drive, in the 2300 block of East Southway Boulevard, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Level 5 felony.
Sunday, 2:40 a.m., officers arrested Lamont Stewart Jr., 40, 600 block of Elk Drive, in the area of West Park Avenue and South Armstrong Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, and endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:29 a.m., officers arrested Jacqueline Taipa, 47, 500 block of West Rainbow Circle, at an unknown location, on charges of reckless driving and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 6:16 p.m., officers arrested Samantha Ingram, 35, 600 block of Bradford Circle, at the same location, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 10:15 p.m., officers arrested Reed Turner, 34, 700 block of East North Street, in the 1900 block of Woodbridge Drive, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:25 p.m., officers arrested Cary Lawson, 56, 3500 block of North 00 East West, in the area of West Morgan and North Armstrong streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 11:05 p.m., officers arrested Jessica Roberts, 39, 900 block of Maumee Drive, in the 800 block of East Center Road, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:05 a.m., officers arrested Kyle Lirot, 23, 500 block of Southlea Drive, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Lois Golitko, 55, 100 block of Blackhawk Drive, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 11:10 a.m., deputies arrested Kyrstin Guge, 28, 4000 block of West Division Road, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Sunday, 12:16 p.m., deputies arrested Austyn Carrigan, 20, Amboy, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 11:09 p.m., officers arrested Trey Sturgill, 19, 4800 block of East 200 North, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated with controlled substances, operating while intoxicated-endangerment, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and minor consumption.
