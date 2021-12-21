Arrests
Friday, 12:34 a.m., deputies arrested Elise Anne Ferris, 29, 1600 block of South Webster Street, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for bond revocation, as well as charges of battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty and resisting law enforcement, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 8:45 a.m., deputies arrested Rafael A. Faulkner, 29, 400 block of Amberwood Circle, in the area of 400 South and 350 West, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:33 a.m., deputies arrested Tenesha Nichole Louis, 41, 1000 block of North LaFountain Street, at the same location, on two charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, both Level 2 felonies, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony, neglect of a dependent, a Level 5 felony, possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:33 a.m., deputies arrested Antoine Terrell Tinder, 31, 1000 block of North LaFountain Street, at the same location, on conspiracy to manufacture/deal methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, dealing cocaine or a narcotic, a Level 3 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony, neglect of a dependent, a Level 5 felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:44 a.m., deputies arrested Tammy Lynn Stambaugh, 39, 500 block of West Jackson Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a LaPorte County hold and a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 1:32 p.m., deputies arrested Daren DeWayne Haynes, 55, Marion, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for theft.
Friday, 1:37 p.m., deputies arrested David Paul Hufford, 51, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for inhaling toxic vapors and a warrant for operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 6:04 p.m., officers arrested James Sullivan, 22, 600 block of West Taylor Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 6:57 p.m., deputies arrested Richard L. Tomlinson, 40, 700 block of East Walnut Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 8:07 p.m., officers arrested Travis Sherbino, 28, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the 1400 block of South 200 East, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:52 p.m., officers arrested Catina Rogers, 40, 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, in the area of Indiana 931 and Hoffer Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 4:14 a.m., officers arrested Angela Phillips, 51, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 6:20 a.m., officers arrested Martin Landrum, 28, 1000 block of East Markland Avenue, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:53 a.m., deputies arrested Char Michael Williams, 47, 1200 block of North Morrison Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-support.
Saturday, 8:02 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Price, 37, 1000 block of North Korby Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 12:03 a.m., officers arrested Brooke Sims, 28, 3500 block of South Webster Street, in the area of Forest and Wildridge drives, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:36 a.m., officers arrested Frank Abney Jr., 44, 200 block of North Market Street, in the 1100 block of Columbus Boulevard, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 3 a.m., officers arrested Mary Harris, 62, 1400 block of North LaFountain Street, at the same location, on a charge of hit/skip, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:18 a.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Adam Sitzes, 28, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
Sunday, 1:15 p.m., deputies arrested Tyrone Joseph Cannon, 48, 1000 block of East Wheeler Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 1:45 p.m., deputies arrested Elise Anne Ferris, 29, 1600 block of South Webster Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for battery against a public safety official.
Sunday, 5:51 p.m., officers arrested Shane Lawrence, 41, 3800 block of Tulip Lane, in the area of Lincoln and Park roads, on charges of driving while suspended and hit/skip, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 9:19 p.m., officers arrested Gregory Malone, 38, unknown address, in the area of North and Foster streets, on charges of dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 1:11 a.m., officers arrested Everett Johnson, 53, 1500 block of North Lindsay Street, in the area of Monroe and Washington streets, on an unknown warrant.
Monday, 4:20 p.m., officers arrested Daryl Logan, 35, homeless, in the area of Jefferson and Washington streets, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 8:54 p.m., officers arrested Marquita Lewis, 61, 1200 block of North Lindsay Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for battery.
Tuesday, 12:47 a.m., officers arrested Delois Piggs, 74, 400 block of Tumbleweed Drive in the area of Sycamore Street and Magnolia Drive, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Miami County Arrests
Thursday, 8:55 p.m., officers arrested Brian Neal, 47, South Bend, on a St. Joseph County warrant and a charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Rodney Rudolph, 56, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Victoria Johnson, 35, 400 block of Cherokee Court, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Friday, 11:20 a.m., deputies arrested Stephanie Baker, 39, Michigan City, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Friday, 11:50 a.m., deputies arrested Shakira Bryant, 24, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Taylor Hanby, 30, Walton, on a warrant for violation of community corrections.
Sunday, 12:35 a.m., officers arrested Chance Hanaway, 58, 300 block of West Second Street, Peru, on a parole violation.
Sunday, 4:26 a.m., deputies arrested Dennis Stage, 48, Bunker Hill, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-refusal.
Sunday, 6:35 p.m., officers arrested Molly Melton, 42, homeless, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana.
Sunday, 11:40 p.m., officers arrested Jeanna Steele, 41, 1000 block of North Lincoln Street, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tipton County Arrests
Thursday, 11:15 a.m., deputies Angela L. Breedlove, 50, Kokomo, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, battery against a public safety official, obstruction of justice, driving while suspended with a prior suspension and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Saturday, 12:04 a.m., deputies arrested Robert M. Forkner, 32, Elwood, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Monday, 7:56 p.m., officers arrested Inso Isaac, 42, Indianapolis, on charges of resisting law enforcement, operator never licensed and reckless driving.
