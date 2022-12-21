Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 8:30 a.m., deputies arrested Onesimus A. Blackamore, 31, 2700 block of West Boulevard Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 12:40 p.m., deputies arrested Tabatha Smith, 32, 900 block of Southway Boulevard, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 12:43 p.m., deputies arrested Kyristin Maurene Duke, 23, 1700 block of North Indiana Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 1:49 p.m., deputies arrested Troy S. Liggin, 54, 600 block of North Dixon Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for harassment.
Monday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Fernando Chavez, 23, 800 block of Rainbow Drive, in the area of Markland Avenue and Plate Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:15 p.m., deputies arrested Charles Albert Jones, 54, 1000 block of East Spraker Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 3:47 p.m., officers arrested Robert Patton, 41, 2500 block of Balmoral Boulevard, in the 1400 block of Maplewood Drive, on a warrant for false informing.
Tuesday, 7:48 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Suiter, 35, 2700 block of North Delphos Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for burglary and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
