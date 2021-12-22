Arrests
Monday, 11:06 a.m., deputies arrested Douglas A. Dunlap, 38, 700 block of South Brandon Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 12:13 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany N. Kellogg, 35, 1000 block of Waubesa Court, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft.
Monday, 12:16 p.m., deputies arrested Richard Anthony Beaty, 37, Bunker Hill, in Greentown, on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating without ever obtaining a license, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 12:19 p.m., deputies arrested Dustin Lee Atwell, 35, 1000 block of Wauseba Court, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft.
Monday, 2:13 p.m., deputies arrested Kahlor D. Williams, 32, 700 block of Maumee Drive, in the area of Union and Superior streets, on two charges of operating without ever obtaining a license, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 7:54 p.m., deputies arrested Jason V. Reed, 46, 300 block of South Western Avenue, in the area of Murden Street and Berkley Road, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:05 a.m., officers arrested David Coffman Jr., 57, Michigantown, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for fraud.
Tuesday, 2:56 p.m., officers arrested Jamie Hatfield, 53, 2200 block of South Indiana Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 2:58 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer Grandstaff, 34, 600 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 1800 block of North McCann Street, on a charge of battery, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 5:14 p.m., officers arrested Madalynn Cage, 25, 1200 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the area of Elm and McCann streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., officers arrested Virginia Dawkins, 25, 300 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 1:24 a.m., officers arrested Cassandra Churchill, 25, 900 block of South Calumet Street, in the area of Goyer and Baxter roads, on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 5:15 a.m., officers arrested Jesse Marner, 35, homeless, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:40 p.m., deputies arrested Richard Lee Stambaugh II, 30, Fairmount, on a warrant for violation of probation.
