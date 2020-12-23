Arrests
Friday, 3:47 a.m., deputies arrested Zachary Rene Hill, 36, homeless, in the 1500 block of North Wabash Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 4:36 a.m., deputies arrested Bictor S. Shiraef, 33, 500 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 2700 block of Commerce Drive, on a warrant for criminal mischief, a warrant for theft, a warrant for interference in reporting a crime, a warrant for domestic battery and a warrant for strangulation.
Friday, 12:40 p.m., deputies arrested Jessica Michelle Brooks, 34, Amboy, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 12:44 p.m., deputies arrested Levi A. Wolfe, 26, Peru, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Jazmine Woodard, 39, 2000 block of South Bell Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for armed robbery.
Friday, 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Brent Allen Francis, 38, 900 block of South Bell Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 6:35 p.m., deputies arrested James Robert Shepard, 39, Galveston, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a Cass County hold and charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and theft with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 9:40 p.m., deputies arrested Nicole Wainscott, 43, unknown address, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Saturday, 1:50 a.m., deputies arrested Kaden D. Wood, 18, 1100 block of East Lordeman Street, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 4:33 a.m., deputies arrested Jose L. Mendez, 43, Marion, in Greentown, on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:33 p.m., deputies arrested Danielle Elaine Fager, 32, 12100 block of West 100 North, in the 900 block of West 400 South, on a Cass County hold.
Saturday, 4:30 p.m., deputies arrested Jacorey Rashaan Smith, 24, 1900 block of South Park Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for armed robbery.
Saturday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested Roman Minor, 23, 1300 block of Avalon Court, in the 2300 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:06 p.m., deputies arrested Lejraun Jones, 18, 5000 block of Wea Drive, in the area of 50 West and 300 South, on charges of possession of a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and dealing marijuana, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 8:06 p.m., deputies arrested a 16-year-old female, in the area of 50 West and 300 South, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a handgun without a license, operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license and dealing marijuana, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 8:06 p.m., deputies arrested a 16-year-old male, in the area of 50 West and 300 South, on charges of possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana, possession of a handgun without a license and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 8:06 p.m., deputies arrested a 16-year-old male, in the area of 50 West and 300 South, on charges of possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana, possession of a handgun without a license and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Monday, 12:48 p.m., officers arrested Nicholas Fox, 22, 1400 block of East Monroe Street, in the area of South Union and East Harrison streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:04 a.m., officers arrested Chelsea Turner, 32, 2100 block of North Webster Street, in the 500 block of East Center Road, on charges of violating a legend drug prescription, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:30 a.m., officers arrested Andrew Fenton, 29, 1300 block of North Leeds Street, in the area of North Reed Road, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and dealing a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:40 a.m., officers arrested Katherine Hunt, 32, unknown address, in the area of Indiana 931 and East Smith Road, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and dealing a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
