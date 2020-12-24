Arrests
Tuesday, 7:20 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Harris, 31, 800 block of East Buckeye Street, in the 800 block of East Buckeye Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:40 a.m., officers arrested Nathaniel Briner, 21, Peru, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:55 p.m., deputies arrested Curtis Lee Allen Varelli, 18, 2000 block of Matador Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Monday, 3:18 p.m., deputies arrested Mason Bowen, 31, 3000 block of South Wallick Road, Peru, on a Howard County warrant.
Tuesday, 10 a.m., officers arrested David M. Shockey, 46, homeless, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.
Tuesday, 12:54 p.m., officers arrested Mary J. Lacoss, 50, 800 block of West Third Street, Peru, on two charges of theft and one charge of attempted theft.
Tuesday, 1:20 p.m., deputies arrested Justin Selleck, 36, 38000 block of Dow Court, Peru, on a charge of criminal mischief.
Tuesday, 3:03 p.m., officers arrested Nathaniel Brown, 42, homeless, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., officers arrested Jessie Smith, 30 block of Center Street, Peru, on a violation of probation and a charge of domestic battery.
Tuesday, 10:08 p.m., deputies arrested Justin Weaver, 32, Denver, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 11:14 p.m., officers arrested Jerry Smith, 31, Clarksville, Tennessee, on charges of battery and strangulation.
Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Logan Weaver, 31, Evansville, on a charge of battery causing bodily injury to a public safety official.
