Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 10:05 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua Clay Phillips, 36, 1200 block of South Calumet Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 9:45 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Wheeler, 41, 1900 block of West Havens Street, in the 800 block of Harvest Drive, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 2:51 a.m., officers arrested Marcus Herron, 43, 2100 block of West Jefferson Street, at the same location, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony; and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:33 a.m., officers arrested Jaquan Daniel, 22, 700 block of West Mulberry Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:38 a.m., officers arrested Amya Johnson, 19, 700 block of West Mulberry Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
