Arrests
Wednesday, 5:11 p.m., officers arrested Jacquelyn Barnes, 50, Marion, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on a Grant County warrant.
Wednesday, 5:45 p.m., officers arrested Tequila Jackson, 25, 400 block of South Washington Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:29 p.m., officers arrested Alana Hughes, 39, 3500 block of Cedar Court, in the 2500 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, all misdemeanors.
Thursday, 1:24 a.m., officers arrested Jonah Bunch, 45, 1300 block of Council Court, in the 100 block of South Washington Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated and endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.