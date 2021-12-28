Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 1:10 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Murphy, 31, 2900 block of Amberwood Place, in the area of Lordeman and Locke streets, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:28 a.m., officers arrested Richard Winkleman, 39, 900 block of Danbury Drive, in the 2500 block of North Apperson Way, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:43 a.m., officers arrested Clarence Sample, 23, 2100 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Elm and Washington streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of false informing and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 3:09 a.m., officers arrested John Wright, 57, 1000 block of North LaFountain Street, in the area of Jefferson and Washington streets, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:50 a.m., officers arrested Joseph Wampler, 22, 2800 block of Plum Court, in the 1700 block of South Webster Street, on charges of criminal mischief and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 9:28 a.m., deputies arrested Brianna Young, 33, 2000 block of West Judson Road, in the area of 100 North and 700 East, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Jason Denero Moore, 40, Russiaville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:40 p.m., deputies arrested Quintessa Tiphone Burks, 21, 500 block of West Jefferson Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 4:34 p.m., officers arrested Tristan Rogers, 35, 300 block of East Mulberry Street, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Thursday, 4:36 p.m., officers arrested Chong Hannah, 34, 1900 block of South Park Road, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:09 p.m., officers arrested Richard Craw, 52, Galveston, in the area of North and Main streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 7:57 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Addison, 51, 1500 block of North Leeds Street, in the area of Park Avenue and Philips Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, operating without obtaining a license, a misdemeanor, driving while suspended, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:28 p.m., officers arrested Kurtis Kennedy, 31, 6300 block of West 300 North, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on charges of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2 a.m., officers arrested Kacey Hamilton, 36, Russiaville, in the area of North Ohio and East Elm streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 3:33 a.m., officers arrested Jearld Freeman, 41, Greentown, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 6:01 p.m., officers arrested Rodnie A. Stone, 38, Akron, in the area of Boulevard and LaFountain streets, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 1:52 a.m., officers arrested Aaron Robertson, 42, 1300 block of North Morrison Street, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 3:13 a.m., officers arrested Lejraun Jones, 19, 5000 block of Wea Drive, in the area of Center Road and Indiana 931, on a warrant for residential entry and a warrant for criminal mischief.
Saturday, 4:45 a.m., officers arrested Richard Nance, 44, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, in the 400 block of East Morgan Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Saturday, 6:50 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Roberts, 44, 1600 block of North Philips Street, in the 1600 block of Philips Street, on charges of domestic battery with a prior unrelated conviction and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 2:19 p.m. officers arrested Charlene Anderson, 45, homeless, in the area of Union and Superior streets, on a charge of public indecency, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:42 p.m., deputies arrested Nicole Lee Landau, 43, Ozark, Missouri, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 10:19 p.m., deputies arrested Prince I. Taylor, 26, Indianapolis, in the area of West Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:43 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer Rush, 34, unknown address, in Sharpsville, on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:27 p.m., officers arrested Haleigh Harden, 18, 3500 block of Tallyho Drive, in the area of Tallyho Drive and Southway Boulevard, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, and minor possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:36 a.m., officers arrested Tammy Fettig, 49, 1100 block of North Jay Street, in the 500 block of South Union Street, on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 4:47 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Woolley, 28, 2900 block of Amberwood Place, at the same location, on a Boone County warrant and a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 8:05 p.m., officers arrested Daniel Peters, 42, 400 block of South Washington Street, in the 800 block of North Morrison Street, on a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 10:45 a.m., officers arrested Linda Filley, 51, Carmel, in the area of U.S. 31 and Mile Marker 157, on charges of theft and false informing, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 12:07 p.m., officers arrested Robert Mau, 39, 6000 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the area of Lordeman and Lindsay streets, on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 7:46 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Cottingham, 46, 800 block of Spring Water Road, in the 5100 block of Wea Drive, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 7:50 p.m., officers arrested John Davenport, 62, Peru, in the 800 block of North Morrison Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 9:23 p.m., officers arrested Lashana Gould, 22, 200 block of Wickersham Drive, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for fraud.
Sunday, 11:16 p.m., officers arrested Natasha Brown, 36, 600 block of South Apperson Way, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of identity deception, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 3:16 p.m., officers arrested Lacey Bushong, 22, 3200 block of South 400 West, in the 1200 block of East Morgan Street, on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
Monday, 4:43 p.m., officers arrested Holly Burbank, 44, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:48 p.m., officers arrested Melinda Renfro, 60, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:02 p.m., officers arrested Randall Spry, 35, 500 block of South Armstrong Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:23 p.m., officers arrested Shante O’Bannon, 34, 3000 block of Matthew Drive, in the area of Apperson Way and Taylor Street, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:26 a.m., officers arrested Jaquale Eddington, 26, 900 block of East Mulberry Street, in the area of Superior and Main streets, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 12:50 a.m., officers arrested Regina Green, 52, 1200 block of North Bell Street, at the same location, on a warrant for battery.
