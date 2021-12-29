Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 10:32 a.m., deputies arrested Tyler Allen Wertz, 27, 1100 block of South Main Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:25 a.m., deputies arrested Jessica Michelle Brooks, 35, Tipton, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 1:42 p.m., deputies arrested Lindsay A. Bolton-Gibbs, 31, 2100 block of North Ohio Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for indirect contempt.
Monday, 2:12 p.m., deputies arrested Steve Thomas Lindquist, 65, 2900 block of South Reed Road, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Monday, 4:33 p.m., deputies arrested Olivia Elaine Wenish, 29, 1200 block of Zartman Road, at the HCJ, on two warrants for indirect contempt.
Monday, 7:42 p.m., deputies arrested Ariana S. Hudson, 27, 800 block of East Mulberry Street, in the area of Ohio and Monroe streets, on warrants for driving while suspended with a prior suspension and a warrant for failure to remain at the scene of an accident.
Monday, 9:03 p.m., deputies arrested Tracy Leigh Gabbert, 41, 4200 block of East 100 South, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 9:19 p.m., officers arrested Donte Smoot, 21, 1300 block of North Jay Street, at the same location, on a Grant County warrant.
Tuesday, 10:13 p.m., officers arrested Steven France, 39, Marion, in the 900 block of North Washington Street, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 12:40 a.m., officers arrested Earnest Battle, 46, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Washington Street, on a Wisconsin warrant.
Wednesday, 4:32 a.m., officers arrested Collin Free, 28, 1900 block of West Havens Street, in the area of Hoffer and LaFountain streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:45 a.m., officers arrested Devonte Johnson, 30, Tipton, in the area of Plate and State streets, on a warrant for false informing.
Wednesday, 5:49 a.m., officers arrested Joshua Suiter, 34, 2300 block of North Delphos Street, at the same location, on a warrant for burglary.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, Dec. 23, 1:50 a.m., officers arrested Jason Lyons, 39, 400 block of Cherokee Court, Peru, on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
Thursday, Dec. 23, 11:31 a.m., officers arrested Charles Taylor, 50, 300 block of East Sixth Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, Dec. 23, 10:25 p.m., deputies arrested James Gilland, 41, 100 block of North Grant Street, Peru, on a bond revocation.
Friday, 2:25 a.m., officers arrested Terry Honeycutt, 34, Wabash, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 4:17 p.m., officers arrested Steven Simpson, 35, homeless, on a Cass County hold.
Saturday, 3:31 a.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Kemble, 34, 1000 block of North Lincoln Street, Peru, on charges of pointing a firearm, domestic battery and battery.
Saturday, 8:13 p.m., deputies arrested Justin McKinley, 41, 1800 block of Warhawk Road, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 9:48 p.m., officers arrested Comer Webb, 41, 100 block of East Second Street, Peru, on four charges of possession of a controlled substance and two charges of possession of a legend drug, as well as a single charge each of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 12:08 a.m., officers arrested James Woolever, 23, 200 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, Dec. 23, 10:50 a.m., deputies arrested R.K. Brescol, 33, Tipton, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Sunday, 4:01 a.m., deputies arrested Martell S. Beason, 29, Kokomo, on a warrant for public intoxication by drug.
Sunday, 7:08 p.m., officers arrested Jaime A. Orellana, 33, Noblesville, on a charge of operating without a license.
Tuesday, 12:05 a.m., deputies arrested Krystal D. Bonney, 27, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration more than .15 and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Tuesday, 10:31 a.m., officers arrested Jeremy P. Cannon, 27, Tipton, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
