Arrests
Friday, 6:49 a.m., deputies arrested Shyheim Jaquan Marsh, 22, 2400 block of Balmoral Boulevard, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 7:38 p.m., deputies arrested Brad J. Carson, 47, 7600 block of West 226 South, in the area of Hoffer and LaFountain streets, on a charge of battery causing bodily injury, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:20 a.m., deputies arrested Jonathan Glenn Hicks, 26, 300 block of North 140 West, in the 300 block of East 00 North South, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:30 a.m., deputies arrested Seth M. Whitesell, 22, 2800 block of South 350 West, in Russiaville, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 1:32 a.m., deputies arrested Dustin Michael Jenkins, 33, 600 block of Cassville Road, in the area of 300 East and 100 North, on charges of confinement, a Level 5 felony, and domestic battery with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 4:24 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Lee France, 60, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 4800 block of North 200 East, on a violation of pretrial release and a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:09 a.m., deputies arrested Garrett Michael Coop, 23, 1400 block of South Elizabeth Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 1:15 a.m., deputies arrested Shastiney Krystal Skaggs, 22, 1200 block of Maplewood Drive, in the area of Havens and Bell streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:32 a.m., deputies arrested Robyn Chufon Collins, 27, 1300 block of Council Court, at the same location, on a warrant for maintaining a common nuisance with controlled substances and a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Monday, 1:36 a.m., deputies arrested Exavier Dianante Walker, 27, 1800 block of St. Charles Court, in the 1300 block of Council Court, on a warrant for maintaining a common nuisance and a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Monday, 3:08 a.m., deputies arrested Victor S. Shiraef, 33, 500 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 2700 block of Commerce Drive, on a warrant for domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and a warrant for strangulation.
Monday, 11:20 a.m., deputies arrested Andrew Aric Crane, 41, 700 block of South Washington Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Monday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Heather Marie Quarles, 36, 900 block of East Spraker Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for maintaining a common nuisance with controlled substances, a warrant for neglect of a dependent and a warrant for dealing marijuana.
Monday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Martin Bradley Bragg, 33, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 5:09 p.m., officers arrested Michael Schroeder, 47, 300 block of West Walnut Street, in the area of South Washington and West Harrison streets, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:22 p.m., officers arrested Chelsea Hulse, 30, 1600 block of South Armstrong Street, in the 1000 block of West Havens Street, on a warrant for corrupt business influence and charges of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, theft, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:17 p.m., officers arrested Sirtorry Carr, 30, 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 1000 block of East Broadway Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony.
Monday, 7:30 p.m., deputies arrested Joel S. Fink, 43, 1300 block of North Leeds Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:51 p.m., officers arrested Jewell Chorrushi, 22, Indianapolis, in the area of South Dixon Road and Maple Street, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
