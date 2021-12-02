Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 1:21 a.m., deputies arrested Sonda Renee Roe, 40, 600 block of South Union Street, in the area of Armstrong and Elm streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:04 a.m., deputies arrested Allison B. Coy, 42, 1200 block of East 200 South, at the Howard County Jail, on three warrants for court violation.
Tuesday, 10:20 a.m., deputies arrested Adam Blake Day, 32, 400 block of Kingston Road, in the area of South Main Street, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Ashley B. Shaff, 41, 1200 block of South Buckeye Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for probation violation.
Tuesday, 11:23 a.m., deputies arrested Carrie Anne Mosier, 25, 700 block of Tomahawk Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 12:04 p.m., deputies arrested Manuel Rodrigo Duke, 32, 1200 block of West Monroe Street, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:15 p.m., deputies arrested Jaedon C. Johnson, 24, homeless, in the 600 block of South Berkley Road, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 1:33 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Allen Jarvis, 59, 2700 block of Baxter Road, at the HCC, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, 11:26 p.m., officers arrested Stephen Michael Goshern, 48, 1000 block of East Broadway Street, in the area of Home Avenue, on two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 12:18 am., officers arrested Marcelius Thomas, 32, 900 block of East Mulberry Street, in the area of Lincoln and Reed roads, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 4:31 a.m., officers arrested Jermaine Young, 38, 2100 block of South 300 East, in the area of County Road 50 East, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:38 a.m., officers arrested Suzanne Marie Young, 34, Peru, in the 2600 block of North 50 East, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 12:15 p.m., deputies arrested Haley Sharp, 23, Urbana, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Monday, 5:04 p.m., officers arrested Casey Brainard, 23, Denver, on a Carroll County warrant.
Monday, 7 p.m., officers arrested Robyn Pawlauskas, 25, 200 block of Boulevard Street, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Monday, 7:55 p.m., officers arrested Aryan Vandiver-Stone, 19, Marion, on a charge of murder.
Monday, 8:19 p.m., officers arrested Benjamin Jones, 18, Converse, on a charge of murder.
Tuesday, 9:45 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua Chism, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Roger Edmondson, 32, Rochester, on an unknown charge.
Tuesday, 3:10 p.m., officers arrested Wendy Walsh, 42, 200 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a charge of violation of community corrections.
Tuesday, 4:47 p.m., officers arrested Arnold Bowen, 36, 300 block of East Canal Street, Peru, on two charges of criminal mischief and a single charge each of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Tuesday, 9:40 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Hiles, 57, 1600 block of North Indiana 19, Peru, on a court order.
Wednesday, 1:10 a.m., officers arrested Brittany Hedrick, 28, 200 block of West Ninth Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
