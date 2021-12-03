Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 2:57 a.m., deputies arrested Darius Deante Bingham, 39, 1300 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the area of Dixon and Lincoln roads, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:27 a.m., deputies arrested Keith Lamont Powell, 53, 400 block of East Jefferson Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for battery against a public safety official and a warrant for intimidation.
Wednesday, 3:54 p.m., deputies arrested Fonston Hizer, 48, homeless, in the 1000 block of South Bell Street, on two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 4:58 p.m., deputies arrested Elise Anne Ferris, 29, 1600 block of South Webster Street, in the 1200 block of West Monroe Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 10:11 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Andrew McElroy, 35, Russiaville, in Russiaville, on charges of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4 p.m., officers arrested Thomas William Arnett Jr., 43, 200 block of South Purdum Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:10 p.m., officers arrested Larinda K. Arnett, 40, 200 block of South Purdum Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Thursday, 7:52 p.m., officers arrested Vernon Lee Emery, 74, 1600 block of Green Acres Drive, in the area of Delphos and Sycamore streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 8:58 p.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Allen Lamb, 46, 1300 block of West Cadillac Drive, in the 2300 block of West Jefferson Street, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 9:16 p.m., officers arrested Nathan Alan Ferguson, 35, 5200 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the 900 block of West State Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 9:25 p.m., officers arrested Sarah Lynn Ferguson, 34, 900 block of West Virginia Street, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Friday, 2:05 a.m., officers arrested Thurman Dwayne Atkinson, 37, 600 block of North Dixon Road, in the 200 block of West Jefferson Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 5:30 a.m., officers arrested Demarcus Allen Green, 48, homeless, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 8:30 a.m., officers arrested Jenni M. Harrison, 37, 400 block of West Superior Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 1:16 a.m., deputies arrested Tiffany J. Syra, 50, Plainfield, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
