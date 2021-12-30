Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 2:08 a.m., deputies arrested Dax Conrad Rutherford, 37, Columbus, Ohio, on a parole hold and charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:28 p.m., deputies arrested Jerritt Edward Johnson, 38, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, from work release, on a Miami County hold.
Tuesday, 11:40 p.m., deputies arrested Jill Lynn Moore, 48, Lafayette, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Wednesday, 2:15 p.m., officers arrested Kaedince Bradburn, 19, 600 block of South Locke Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 3:45 p.m., officers arrested Clint Davis, 37, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 1100 block of West Monroe Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 4:58 p.m., officers arrested Daine Bowman, 36, 600 block of East Jefferson Street, in the 800 block of North Morrison Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of providing a false identity statement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 6:20 p.m., officers arrested Katrina Simmons, 27, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18, a Level 6 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:27 p.m., officers arrested Kristyna Ogden, 27, 700 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a charge of neglect of a dependent, a Level 3 felony.
Wednesday, 8:34 p.m., officers arrested Nathaniel Ogden, 27, 700 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a charge of neglect of a dependent, a Level 3 felony.
Wednesday, 10 p.m., officers arrested Deonte Hall, 23, 2400 block of East Baxter Road, at the same location, on charges of resisting law enforcement.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Sherwin Lester, 39, Muncie, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 4:37 p.m., officers arrested Elijah Black, 31, Indianapolis, on a Morgan County warrant.
Wednesday, 4:44 p.m., officers arrested Alish Heffley, 29, Bloomington, on a Boone County warrant.
Wednesday, 5:46 p.m., officers arrested Terry Smith, 37, 60 block of West Second Street, Peru, on a Cass County warrant.
Wednesday, 7:10 p.m., officers arrested Richard Watts, 54, 700 block of West Egypt Hill Drive, Peru, on charges of possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Wednesday, 10:37 p.m., deputies arrested Landon Lewis, 27, 2900 block of Travis Street, Peru, on charges of strangulation, domestic battery and interference in reporting a crime.
