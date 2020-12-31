Arrests
Monday, 3:04 p.m., officers arrested Jessica Chriswell, 35, 1400 block of East Virginia Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 4:26 p.m., officers arrested Shawn Gunderson, 40, 300 block of West 550 North, in the area of Markland Avenue and Dixon Road, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Monday, 11:33 p.m., officers arrested Steven McElroy, 34, High Point, North Carolina, in the 900 block of North McCann Street, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 2:09 a.m., officers arrested Regan Bowyer, 44, 1600 block of South Main Street, at the same location, on a warrant for driving while suspended.
Tuesday, 2:27 a.m., officers arrested Roxanne Fouch, 27, 1100 block of West Madison Street, at an unknown location, on a Miami County warrant.
Tuesday, 4:25 a.m., officers arrested Dawn Hosler-Kellett, 30, 1900 block of North LaFountain Street, in the 2000 block of North Apperson Way, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 7:07 a.m., officers arrested Joshua Wasson, 36, 300 block of West Wickersham Drive, in the 3500 block of North 00 East West, on a charge of unlawful use of 911, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:09 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer Shopher, 33, 300 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 1800 block of North McCann Street, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 12:47 a.m., officers arrested Daryl Smith, 37, Edinburgh, in the 5300 block of Algonquin Trail, on a Marion County warrant.
Wednesday, 2:52 a.m., officers arrested David Rouse, 36, 700 block of South Brandon Street, in the 1000 block of Chippewa Lane, on two warrants for failure to appear and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:10 a.m., officers arrested Mark Turner, 52, 4000 block of North 700 West, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 3:32 a.m., officers arrested Brady Beck, 28, 3300 block of Woodhaven Trail, in the 3700 block of South Reed Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated and endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 3:51 a.m., officers arrested Heather Atkins, 36, 1300 block of North Bell Street, in the area of East Havens and North Ohio streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Arrests
Friday, 3:35 p.m., deputies arrested Isaac Wagner, 21, Shelbyville, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 9:33 p.m., deputies arrested Stacey Wright, 44, Converse, on charges of resisting law enforcement, battery and disorderly conduct.
Sunday, 10:25 p.m., officers arrested Erin Bales, 34, 200 block of East Second Street, Peru, on a charge of failure to appear.
Sunday, 10:42 p.m., officers arrested Craigory Reed, 43, Converse, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 9:28 a.m., deputies arrested Warren Levine, 56, Kokomo, on a violation of probation.
Monday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Michael G. Pettingill, 36, 2600 block of Capehart Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear and two charges each of invasion of privacy and burglary.
Tuesday, 11:04 a.m., deputies arrested Roxanne R. Fouch, 27, Kokomo, on a violation of probation.
Tuesday, 1:21 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Flitcraft, 23, 100 block of East Canal Street, Peru, on a charge of providing a false identity statement.
Tuesday, 4:25 p.m., officers arrested Chase Williams, 20, 100 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Tuesday, 7:44 p.m., officers arrested Greg Sharp, 38, 500 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 9:23 p.m., officers arrested Andrea Jenkins, 35, 100 block of West Warren Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Arrests
Tuesday, 8:48 p.m., deputies arrested Thomas J. Boyer, 60, Atlanta, on charges of domestic battery, cruelty to an animal and interfering with reporting a crime.
