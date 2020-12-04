Arrests
Tuesday, 8:52 a.m., deputies arrested Martin Bradley Bragg, 33, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested April Lee Hawkins, 30, Lafayette, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
Tuesday, 3:14 p.m., deputies arrested Tyler Demetrius Bartlett, 22, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and a warrant for armed robbery.
Tuesday, 3:55 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley Nicole Wilson, 33, 400 block of Palm Lane, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 5:15 p.m., deputies arrested Ephanty Mott, 29, 1300 block of North Morrison Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 2:52 p.m., officers arrested Harry Young, 26, 800 block of North Purdum Street, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3 p.m., officers arrested Markiss Young, 31, 1300 block of North Wabash Street, in the 200 block of North Union Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:40 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Knight, 23, 800 block of West Rainbow Circle, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for domestic battery.
Wednesday, 11:43 p.m., officers arrested Isaac Childress, 18, 800 block of West Monroe Street, in the 1200 block of South 17th Street, on charges of false informing and unlawful use of 911, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 12:02 a.m., officers arrested Richard Walker, 20, 1500 block of South Union Street, in the 1200 block of South 17th Street, on charges of false informing and unlawful use of 911, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 12:13 a.m., officers arrested Brantlee Riley, 19, 100 block of East Harrison Street, in the 1200 block of South 17th Street, on charges of false informing and unlawful use of 911, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 10:05 a.m., deputies arrested Steven Swinford, 58, homeless, on three warrants for failure to appear.
Monday, 2:20 p.m., deputies arrested Shin-Tia Wright, 21, Elkhart, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 7:01 p.m., officers arrested Ezra Bellanca, 20, 3600 block of West 450 North, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a syringe, possession of a handgun without a license, resisting law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance and obliterating a serial number.
Tuesday, 8:55 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob E. Studabaker, 23, Liberty City, on a violation of probation.
Tuesday, 10:20 a.m., deputies arrested Darrion Nolen, 27, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 11:05 a.m., officers arrested Demerrius Dunson, 38, Wabash, on a parole violation.
