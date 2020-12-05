Arrests
Wednesday, 9:10 a.m., deputies arrested Mildred L. Catt, 40, 1400 block of North McCann Street, in the 900 block of North Main Street, on a warrant for indirect contempt and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Peyton Sexton, 18, 2900 block of Burton Drive, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 1:59 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Hicks, 38, 1300 block of South Waugh Street, in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 10:08 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Luckey, 38, Sharpsville, in the 2300 block of West Alto Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of forgery and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 5:32 a.m., officers arrested Dino Halupa Jr., 37, 1700 block of Valley View Drive, in the 800 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of a synthetic drug, possession of a scheduled drug and public intoxication, all misdemeanors.
Thursday, 1:25 p.m., deputies arrested Pamela Langenkamp, 53, Celina, Ohio, on an unknown warrant.
Thursday, 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Quinton Doty, 25, Twelve Mile, on a Cass County warrant.
