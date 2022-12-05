Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 1:22 a.m., deputies arrested Laroy M. Hart, 30, 600 block of North Dixon Road, in the area of Philips Street and Judson Road, on a charge of reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:42 a.m., deputies arrested Sidney Marshawn Wade, Cincinnati, Ohio, in the area of U.S. 31 and Ida Drive, on a charge of reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:27 a.m., deputies arrested Benjamin Smith, 28, Greentown, in Russiaville, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 7:29 a.m., deputies arrested Dana Michelle Cook, 54, 500 block of South Berkley Road, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for unlawful possession or use of a legend drug.
Thursday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Steven Andrew McElroy, 36, 800 block of North Courtland Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of work release.
Thursday, 12:10 p.m., deputies arrested Jeremy W. King, 43, 900 block of South Buckeye Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:11 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew W. Gillespie, 32, Peru, at the HCJ, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Thursday, 2:58 p.m., deputies arrested William Alan Jenks, 51, Peru, at the HCJ, on two warrants for petition to revoke and a warrant for violation of work release.
Thursday, 3:23 p.m., deputies arrested Christian Eugene Jones, 22, unknown address, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 9:25 p.m., deputies arrested Ryan Christopher Marks, 30, 2500 block of North Bell Street, at the same location, on a warrant for dealing marijuana and a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Friday, 1:59 p.m., officers arrested Kandice Gunderson, 54, 3000 block of South Goyer Road, in the 1800 block of East Hoffer Street, on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 4:43 p.m., officers arrested Lakedrin Marsh, 21, 5700 block of Lance Drive, in the area of Essex Court, on charges of unlawful carrying of a handgun and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 8:39 p.m., officers arrested Tyler Dutcher, 39, Logansport, in the 2200 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 11:31 p.m., officers arrested Ciara Williams, 35, 1500 block of North Waugh Street, at the same location, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Saturday, 3 a.m., officers arrested Kobre Cox, 36, Indianapolis, in the area of Spraker and Purdum streets, on charges of reckless driving and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 4:05 a.m., officers arrested Mason Hunley, 21, 3500 block of West 100 North, in the 3400 block of West 100 North, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:37 p.m., officers arrested Nik Gaddis, 38, 400 block of South Amberwood Circle, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug.
Saturday, 3:45 p.m., officers arrested Elizabeth Gaddis, 39, 400 block of South Amberwood Circle, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug.
Saturday, 4:21 p.m., officers arrested Karen Pearce, 63, 200 block of Devonshire Drive, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 7:12 p.m., officers arrested Christian Padgett, 28, 500 block of West Taylor Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony; confinement, a Level 6 felony; intimidation, a Level 6 felony; and interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:32 p.m., officers arrested Haley Chagoll, 29, Battle Ground, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of theft with a prior conviction, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine, all Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 4:08 a.m., officers arrested Mark Blacklidge, 55, 100 block of Christy Lane, in the area of Cooper Street and Markland Avenue, on charges of resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:57 a.m., officers arrested Julie Roseberry, 40, 400 block of South Washington Street, in the 600 block of West Markland Avenue, on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 5:58 p.m., officers arrested Jack Walker, 37, 1100 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
Sunday, 8:28 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Bailey, 52, 2800 block of Fenley Drive, at the same location, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:54 p.m., officers arrested Priscilla Nieto-Galvez, 44, unknown address, in the area of Superior and Faulkner streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:38 a.m., officers arrested Teighlor Trine, 30, 1200 block of South Delphos Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Berkley Road, on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear.
