Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 11:50 a.m., officers arrested Judith Pratt, 36, 400 block of North Indiana Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 4:37 p.m., officers arrested Felipe Rangel, 26, 600 block of West Morgan Street, in the area of Waugh and Harrison streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 10:47 p.m., officers arrested James Barnett Jr., 48, 1700 block of North Bell Street, in the area of Dixon Road and Greentree Lane, on two charges of operating while intoxicated and a single charge of possession of marijuana, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 12:50 a.m., officers arrested Jamey Turner, 48, 300 block of East Walnut Street, in the 200 block of West Elm Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 2:35 a.m., officers arrested Jessica Sanchez, 37, 2400 block of South Berkley Road, in the area of Indiana Avenue and Jefferson Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8 p.m., officers arrested Dustin McKinney, 32, 600 block of South Berkley Road, in the area of North and Main streets, on a Marion County warrant.
Saturday, 8:21 p.m., officers arrested Travelle Stigger, 24, 900 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Jefferson Street, on charges of possession of a handgun by a violent felon, a Level 5 felony; possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, a misdemeanor; and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:42 p.m., officers arrested Xavier McCarter, 22, Indianapolis, in the 2000 block of Waverly Drive, on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 11:48 p.m., officers arrested Michaelet Joseph Jr., 27, 400 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Indiana 931 and Mayfair Drive, on a warrant for possession of marijuana and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4 a.m., officers arrested Michael Conner, 48, 400 block of South Liberty Street, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:15 p.m., officers arrested James Fritz, 35, 800 block of James Drive, in the 300 block of West Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:33 a.m., officers arrested Patrick McCrumb, 35, 600 block of West Jackson Street, in the area of Home Avenue and Hoffer Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:20 a.m., officers arrested Aerick Monroe, 26, 700 block of North Main Street, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:29 a.m., officers arrested Rick Bartel, 50, Peru, in the area of Washington and North streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:21 p.m., officers arrested Makayla Sliter, 20, Greentown, in the area of Apperson Way and Superior Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 12:04 a.m., officers arrested Jesse Alan Marner, 35, homeless, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 8:10 a.m., deputies arrested Keshawn Walker, 26, 4400 block of Macdill Court, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Friday, 10:12 a.m., deputies arrested Teana Long, 19, 200 block of Cherokee Court, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Saturday, 12:51 a.m., officers arrested Patricia Mooney, 52, 200 block of East Sixth Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 12:29 p.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Fogle, 34, homeless, on a charge of arson.
Sunday, 12:52 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Dickinson, 25, 3400 block of Schilling Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Sunday, 9:26 a.m., deputies arrested Roxanne Daughterty, 31, Roann, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Sunday, 4:23 p.m., deputies arrested Ronald Krieg, 41, 300 block of East Washington Street, Peru, on two warrants for body attachment.
Sunday, 8:25 p.m., officers arrested James Justice, 36, Logansport, on six charges of possession of a controlled substance and a single charge each of possession of methamphetamine, passion of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operator never licensed.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 12:31 p.m., deputies arrested Edward T. Kaszuba, 53, Tipton, on a warrant for two counts of welfare fraud and a count of perjury.
Friday, 10:21 p.m., officers arrested Daniel J. Vincent, 38, Tipton, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
Saturday, 2:22 a.m., deputies arrested Benjamin L. Dean, 43, Frankfort, on charges of possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 1:46 p.m., officers arrested Brandon M. Wedding, 21, Tipton, on a Florida warrant and charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 5:14 p.m., officers arrested Courtney N. Jones, 28, Tipton, on a warrant for two counts of battery against a public safety official and a count each of obstructing emergency medical personnel and public intoxication, as well as charges of battery against a public safety official, disorderly conduct and possession of a legend drug.
Sunday, 9:43 p.m., officers arrested Mark A. Phifer, 60, Tipton, on charges of battery against a public safety official, distribution of an intimate image, disorderly conduct, invasion of privacy and resisting law enforcement.
Monday, 2:24 a.m., deputies arrested Danny G. Parker Jr., 51, Kempton, on a charge of domestic battery.
