Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 10:44 a.m., deputies arrested Kinishia Shawnte Alexander, 30, Marion, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Friday, 3:55 p.m., deputies arrested Jaqwaun Burnett, 20, 200 block of Nancy Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 9:32 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Wayne Squire, 66, 700 block of East Taylor Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 11:50 p.m., deputies arrested Jacqueline Ann Luer, 38, Bunker Hill, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 3:03 a.m., deputies arrested Alberico Servin, 29, 200 block of Orchard Lane, in the area of Markland Avenue and Berkley Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 3:45 a.m., deputies arrested Juan Rual Ibarra Ramirez, 31, Greer, South Carolina, in the area of Apperson Way and Markland Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 3:28 p.m., deputies arrested Jaime Enrique Hernandez Acuna, 24, Peru, in the area of 00 East West and 400 North, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:05 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua D. Rogers, 23, 2100 block of Mark Lane, in Knoxville, Tennessee, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 2:33 p.m., deputies arrested Shawn Adam Bishop, 30, unknown address, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 3:41 p.m., deputies arrested April Dawn Partlow, 49, 600 block of South Wabash Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for intimidation and a warrant for criminal mischief.
Monday, 3:52 p.m., officers arrested Justin Adams, 37, Greentown, in the 1700 block of South Webster Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:03 p.m., officers arrested Clifford Roseberry, 58, 200 block of East Taylor Street, in the 1700 block of South Webster Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:30 p.m., deputies arrested Terance D. Davis, 40, 13500 block of Deer Creek Avenue, in the area of Washington and Broadway streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:54 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Burns, 43, 200 block of Kingston Road, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Crystal Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:59 p.m., deputies arrested James D. McDuffie, 35, 2400 block of North LaFountain Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 7:17 p.m., deputies arrested Marco Guy Simpson, 31, 2300 block of Westdale Court, at the same location, on a warrant for court violation.
Monday, 8:38 p.m., deputies arrested Amber Jean Groves, 36, 1900 block of North Buckeye Street, in the 1000 block of Brentwood Drive, on a warrant for theft with a prior conviction.
Tuesday, 12:49 a.m., officers arrested Edward Hurst, 27, 2300 block of West Alto Road, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery causing injury to a pregnant woman and strangulation against a pregnant woman, both Level 5 felonies.
Tuesday, 2:28 a.m., officers arrested Carl Burton Jr., 41, 700 block of North Union Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 4:26 p.m., officers arrested Kyrstin Duke, 23, 1700 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the area of North and Jay streets, on an unknown warrant, a warrant for two counts of violation of work release and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 3:15 p.m., deputies arrested Ciera A. Drane, 24, Anderson, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 12:32 a.m., deputies arrested Allen J. Stickles, 40, Tipton, on a charge of theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.