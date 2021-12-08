Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 1:23 p.m., officers arrested Draper Brown, 41, Windfall, in the area of Sycamore and Washington streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 9:15 p.m., officers arrested Sean Landrum, 39, 600 block of South Main Street, at the same location, on charges of confinement, a Level 5 felony, and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 11:26 p.m., officers arrested Kevin Kinkead, 43, 5200 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the 900 block of East Mulberry Street, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 1:34 a.m., officers arrested Joseph Mcabee, 25, Portland, in the area of Jefferson and Washington streets, on a Huntington County warrant.
Miami County
Arrests
Tuesday, 4:02 p.m., officers arrested Gary Heath, 55, Indianapolis, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tuesday, 11:12 p.m., officers arrested James Hann, 51, 300 block of Jefferson Avenue, Peru, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 1:10 a.m., officers arrested Eddie Holcomb, 28, Rochester, on unknown Fulton County warrants.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 7:52 p.m., deputies arrested Diquan E. Elmore, 19, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
