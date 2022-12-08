Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 2:42 a.m., deputies arrested Craig L. Troutman, 39, Flora, in the area of Home Avenue and Defenbaugh Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 1:44 p.m., deputies arrested Nathan Nicholas Linn, 35, 200 block of West Wickersham Drive, in the 300 block of Wickersham Drive, on a warrant for trafficking with an inmate, a warrant for conspiracy and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Tuesday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Amber Maureen Cottrell, 38, 900 block of East Broadway Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for trafficking with an inmate.
Tuesday, 2:11 p.m., deputies arrested Randall Joe Phifer, 61, 200 block of East 450 North, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:25 p.m., deputies arrested Thomas Paul Miller, 22, Flora, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 3:25 p.m., deputies arrested Camden Lamar Thomas, 20, Plymouth, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 6:13 p.m., deputies arrested Shaun Thomas Thieke, 34, 300 block of East Jackson Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 12:37 p.m., officers arrested Brooke Hober, 39, 1200 block of Burke Street, in the 1700 block of East Havens Street, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:02 p.m., officers arrested Megan Graves, 43, 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, in the 3900 block of South Reed Road, on a Cass County warrant.
Wednesday, 4:32 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Jones, 44, 3000 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Indiana 931 and North Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 10:44 p.m., officers arrested Timothy Raines, 27, Indianapolis, in the 1100 block of South Calumet Street, on a Scott County warrant and charges of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 12:16 p.m., officers arrested Ashley Reed, 37, 1400 block of West Matador Street, Peru, on a charge of violation of community corrections.
Monday, 6:10 p.m., officers arrested Isiah Hatmaker, 18, 60 block of North Lafayette Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Tuesday, 2:46 a.m., officers arrested Freida Kelsor, 64, 100 block of East Canal Avenue, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Tuesday, 11:45 a.m., officers arrested Destiny Hattabaugh, 27, 10 block of East Spring Street, Peru, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 12:50 p.m., deputies arrested Devin Ferguson, 23, Wabash, on an unknown charge.
Tuesday, 6:09 p.m., officers arrested Darrell Hegler, 33, St. Joseph, Michigan, on charges of possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated.
Tuesday, 7:32 p.m., deputies arrested Sabrina Krentkowski, 24, 42000 block of Hamilton Court, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tuesday, 10:29 p.m., officers arrested Bruce Espenscheid, 47, 50 block of East Sixth Street, Peru, on charges of possession of a look-a-like substance, possession of a syringe and driving while never obtaining a license.
Wednesday, 11:27 a.m., officers arrested Darryl Means, 32, 100 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on a charge of intimidation.
Wednesday, 12:17 p.m., officers arrested Larry Markley, 62, Macy, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 5:45 p.m., deputies arrested Bradley Linkenhoker, 50, unknown address, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Wednesday, 6:37 p.m., deputies arrested Ronald Krieg, 42, Bunker Hill, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 8:40 p.m., officers arrested Matthew McIntosh, 37, Kokomo, on a Howard County warrant.
Wednesday, 9:57 p.m., deputies arrested Dayton Erickson, 26, 3100 block of South Strawtown Pike, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.