Arrests
Friday, 11:32 a.m., officers arrested David Levine, 38, 1400 block of North Purdum Street, in the 100 block of North Union Street, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Friday, 12:29 p.m., officers arrested Natalie Rosemont, 34, 400 block of East Gano Street, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:34 p.m., officers arrested Michael Sawyer, 32, Sharpsville, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:25 p.m., officers arrested Preston Walker, 23, 100 block of Lody Lane, in the 2100 block of North Webster Street, on a Cass County warrant.
Friday, 8:05 p.m., officers arrested Brian McFarren, 38, 200 block of North Market Street, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on a warrant for battery.
Friday, 9:40 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Edwards, 32, 5700 block of Wampum Drive, in the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:25 p.m., officers arrested Jessica Stout, 40, 900 block of Brentwood Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 11:48 p.m., officers arrested Gary Bunce, 60, 2500 block of North Purdum Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 3:23 p.m., officers arrested Marcus Robinson, 31, unknown address, in the 5700 block of Mendota Drive, on charges of confinement, a Level 5 felony, and domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 5:18 p.m., officers arrested Eva Groover, 40, 700 block of West Monroe Street, in the area of 250 East and Indiana 26, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 9:56 p.m., officers arrested Algin White, 34, 900 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 1000 block of East Walnut Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and public intoxication, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 11:40 p.m., officers arrested Gregory Bender, 41, 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, in the area of Courtland and Woodland avenues, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:41 a.m., officers arrested Byron Curry Jr., 29, 400 block of West Morgan Street, in the 600 block of South Market Street, on charges of burglary, a Level 3 felony, strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 1:47 a.m., officers arrested Treyshon Banks, 23, 900 block of West Virginia Avenue, in the 100 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 5:45 a.m., officers arrested Justin Newcom, 27, 700 block of North Wabash Street, at the same location, on charges of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony, possession of a synthetic drug, a misdemeanor, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:10 p.m., officers arrested Paul Taylor, 51, 900 block of North Lindsey Street, in the 1500 block of South 17th Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:26 p.m., officers arrested Shanon Lusher, 43, Peru, in the area of Gleneagles Drive and Balmoral Boulevard, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:01 p.m., officers arrested Derek Whelchel, 36, 1000 block of East Southway Boulevard, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 10:05 p.m., officers arrested Effie Foster, 30, 1000 block of East Southway Boulevard, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 1:40 a.m., officers arrested Tara Glaze, 28, 1300 block of South Goyer Road, in the 2000 block of South Berkley Road, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 1:10 p.m., deputies arrested Stacy Nice, 45, Wabash, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for violation of probation.
Friday, 1:30 p.m., officers arrested Justin Springer, 33, 200 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Friday, 4:57 p.m., deputies arrested David Goble, 38, homeless, on an Elkhart County hold and a charge of theft.
Friday, 5:20 p.m., deputies arrested Emmeisha Gaines, 24, Cincinnati, Ohio, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 12:08 a.m., officers arrested Tyler Rhodes, 20, 10 block of Clay Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 2:51 p.m., officers arrested Michael Combs, 35, 200 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-refusal.
Sunday, 1:09 a.m., officers arrested Devon Green, 21, 5800 block of South U.S. 31, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 3:42 a.m., deputies arrested Antonio Sultzer, 32, Carmel, on a charge of operating without ever receiving a license.
Saturday, 2:08 a.m., deputies arrested Jaimalyn E. Robinson, 43, Kokomo, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Sunday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Carrington G. Thompson, 30, Kokomo, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 5:05 p.m., deputies arrested Kaitlyn N. Frankenberger, 25, Lafayette, on a charge of domestic battery.
Monday, 1 a.m., deputies arrested Rachel L. Stone, 29, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.