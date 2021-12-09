Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 10:49 a.m., officers arrested Chelsea Barker, 32, 700 block of North Philips Street, in the 1200 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:56 p.m., officers arrested Javen Michael Ruckman, 18, Greentown, in the 100 block of North Union Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a scheduled substance, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 10:50 p.m., officers arrested Harron Jamil Burnett, 35, 200 block of East Harrison Street, in the area of North and Locke streets, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 1:05 a.m., officers arrested Morgan D. Turley, 38, Kirklin, in the 800 block of North Apperson Way, on a warrant for body attachment and a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 2:26 a.m., officers arrested Antwan Antonio Coleman, 41, 1100 block of Wildwood Drive, in the area of Spraker and Market streets, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 12:48 a.m., deputies arrested Shauna J. Patterson, 20, Terre Haute, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated-endangerment, minor possession of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance.
