Arrests
Tuesday, 8:59 a.m., officers arrested Kathryn Cronnin-Dulworth, 23, Tipton, in the 700 block of South Elizabeth Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:31 a.m., deputies arrested Malachi Geordanion Ely, 25, 500 block of South Goyer Road, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a hold for St. Joseph County.
Tuesday, 9:43 a.m., deputies arrested Carl Wayne Chandler, 40, 500 block of East Superior Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 10:38 a.m., officers arrested Brianna Keller-Fields, 24, 1300 block of West Taylor Street, in the 700 block of South Elizabeth Street, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a scheduled drug and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 2:55 p.m., deputies arrested Kristopher Darrah Long, 43, Indianapolis, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:45 p.m., officers arrested Austin Buffum, 26, 2300 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:28 p.m., officers arrested Nathaniel A. Long, 37, 1600 block of South Main Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Tuesday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Gerald Strother, 37, 1500 block of South Union Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Mulberry Street, on a charge of possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:35 p.m., officers arrested Steven Suttles, 28, 1000 block of South Bell Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Mulberry Street, on a charge of possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:19 p.m., officers arrested Robert Heath II, 45, 1300 block of South Armstrong Street, in the 800 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 1:40 p.m., officers arrested Hayleigh Johnston, 27, Bringhurst, in the 1100 block of Peace Pipe Drive, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine and a warrant for possession of a syringe.
Wednesday, 4:48 p.m., officers arrested April Cianteo, 44, 1000 block of South Elizabeth Street, in the area of Buckeye Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 5:11 p.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old male, in the 1400 block of North Washington Street, on charges of battery on an officer, a Level 6 felony, battery by bodily waste, a Level 6 felony, possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony, dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony, possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 5:21 p.m., officers arrested Charles Payton Jr., 39, 2900 block of Heritage Drive, in the 300 block of West 300 North, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:17 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Harris, 24, 1000 block of Brentwood Drive, in the area of Carter and Ohio streets, on charges of possession of marijuana and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 8:17 p.m., officers arrested James Shelly Jr., 38, 800 block of North Ohio Street, in the 900 block of South Main Street, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:40 p.m., officers arrested Shelby Carden, 28, 1700 block of North Leeds Street, in the 900 block of South Main Street, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:15 p.m., officers arrested James Ray, 38, unknown address, in the 900 block of West State Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:45 p.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old male, in the 200 block of East Harrison Street, on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Tuesday, 9:35 a.m., the theft of a television, valued at $340, was reported in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street.
Wednesday, 1:27 p.m., the theft of a Hewlett-Packard laptop computer, valued at $530, was reported in the 900 block of West Alto Road.
Arrests
Monday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Jason Maxwell, 42, Bunker Hill, on a court order.
Monday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Cora Hiles, 35, 1600 block of Ind. 19, on an unknown charge.
Tuesday, 11:47 p.m., officers arrested Luis Cordero, 43, Bunnell, Florida, on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of synthetic urine.
Wednesday, 12:05 p.m., deputies arrested David George, 26, Lebanon, on a charge of violation of probation.
Wednesday, 6:37 p.m., officers arrested Sarah Dickman, 39, Denver, on an unknown charge.
Arrests
Tuesday, 4:20 a.m., deputies arrested Del R. Robinson, 31, Arkansas, on a charge of theft under $750.
Tuesday, 4:20 a.m., deputies arrested Tiffany R. Taylor, 31, Arkansas, on a charge of theft under $750.
Tuesday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Cassie R. Burge, 28, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, noon, deputies arrested Amber N. Long, 29, Kokomo, on a warrant for violation of petition to revoke.
