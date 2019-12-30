Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 11:37 a.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old male, at the Kokomo Police Department, 100 S. Union St., on a charge of child exploitation, a Level 5 felony.
Friday, 4:01 p.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old male, in the 400 block of West 400 South, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:29 a.m., officers arrested Marereese I. Joseph, 24, 500 block of East Elm Street, in the 1600 block of South Union Street, on two warrants for dealing methamphetamine, two warrants for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and a warrant for escape from in-home detention, as well as charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, criminal recklessness, a misdemeanor, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, possession of a handgun without a permit, a misdemeanor, marijuana cultivation, a misdemeanor, operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor, and notification required following accident resulting in property damage, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 6:45 p.m., officers arrested Toyia Rogers, 49, 900 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 500 block of East Southway Boulevard, on a charge of public intoxication.
Sunday, 12:38 a.m., officers arrested Amy L. Hubbard, 53, 1300 block of Schuler Drive, in the area of North and Philips streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:44 a.m., officers arrested Jordan L. Costner, 26, 1300 block of South Jay Street, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on charges of public intoxication and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 5:10 a.m., officers arrested Amanda L. Sullivan, 41, 500 block of East Monroe Street, in the 500 block of East Mulberry Street, on a warrant for theft of a firearm.
Sunday, 3:40 p.m., officers arrested Enrique D. Martinez, 37, 1300 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the area of West Jackson and North Lindsay streets, on a warrant for possession of a handgun without a license and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 5:04 p.m., officers arrested Henry Henson, 45, 1400 block of South Wabash Street, at the same location, on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:36 p.m., officers arrested Shan N. Cox, 46, 1800 block of South Armstrong Street, at the same location, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 3:04 p.m., the theft of a sign, valued at $100, was reported in the 500 block of Sister Martin Drive.
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 7:25 p.m., the theft of a Samsung tablet, valued at $125, and miscellaneous meats, valued at $25, was reported in the 600 block of North Dixon Road.
Wednesday, the theft of $152 in cash was reported in the 2300 block of North Apperson Way.
Thursday, 7:26 a.m., the theft of two pieces of copper wiring, valued at $300, was reported in the 1400 block of South Dixon Road.
Friday, 8:33 p.m., the theft of a 9mm handgun, valued at $500, was reported in the 5500 block of Arrowhead Boulevard.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 9 p.m., deputies arrested Hakeem Rose, 19, Logansport, on charges of carrying a handgun without a license, theft and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Saturday, 5:58 p.m., officers arrested David Schrock, 58, 300 block of Jackson Avenue, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Saturday, 7:17 p.m., officers arrested Michael Myers, 45, 80 block of East Main Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 12:55 p.m., officers arrested Cole Lane, 27, 3000 block of North Ind. 19, on a probation hold and a charge of theft.
Sunday, 4:57 p.m., officers arrested Elizabeth Planck, 27, unknown address, on a charge of domestic battery.
Sunday, 6:30 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Leinberger, 34, 300 block of East Canal Street, Peru, on a probation hold and charges of domestic battery, strangulation and interfering with reporting a crime.
Monday, 1:49 a.m., officers arrested Davion Jones, 20, 300 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a Knox County warrant.
Monday, 5:17 a.m., deputies arrested Scott Smith, 39, Kokomo, on an intoxication hold and a charge of operating while intoxicated-refusal.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Nichelle M. Swygert, 27, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Derik J. Brannum, 41, Atlanta, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 4:08 p.m., officers arrested Ricardo C. Hernandez, 45, Tipton, on a charge of operator never licensed.
Thursday, 9:24 p.m., officers arrested James M. Kemezy, 55, Yorktown, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .08 or more, operating while intoxicated-endangerment, operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more and disorderly conduct.
Friday, 8:24 p.m., deputies arrested Broc D. Nash, 35, Kokomo, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 4:11 p.m., officers arrested Trenton M. Jungels, 30, Peru, on charges of possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Sunday, 11:45 p.m., deputies arrested Jamison E. Clow, 45, unknown address, on a charge of domestic battery with a prior conviction.
