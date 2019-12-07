Arrests
Wednesday, unknown time, deputies arrested Amber Carlin Benham, 42, 4500 block of East 200 South, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, unknown time, deputies arrested Craig Allan Hulet, 34, 1000 block of East Gano Street, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for attachment.
Wednesday, unknown time, deputies arrested Jennifer L. Heath, 29, 3700 block of South Park Road, on a warrant for burglary.
Wednesday, unknown time, deputies arrested James Dillon Gunter, 26, 4200 block of East 200 South, in the 3600 block of East 100 North, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment and public intoxication by alcohol, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, unknown time, deputies arrested Sarah Elizabeth Wandle, 30, 2100 block of Joyce Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for theft.
Wednesday, unknown time, deputies arrested D’mario Miquell Young, 25, 1300 block of East Alto Road, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, unknown time, deputies arrested Joseph A. Perry, 35, 800 block of East Gerhart Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, unknown time, deputies arrested Hubert Tabor, 49, 1400 block of East Madison Street, in Russiaville, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Wednesday, unknown time, deputies arrested Simon B. Sanchez, 22, 1600 block of East Plate Street, in the area of Jefferson and Philips streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 10:14 a.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old male, at an unknown address, on a charge of runaway, an infraction.
Thursday, 1:20 p.m., officers arrested Nina Hale, 49, 1200 block of South Locke Street, in the 1100 block of South Waugh Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:15 p.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old male, at an unknown address, on a charge of battery, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:26 p.m., officers arrested Chrystal Alexander, 35, Peru, in the area of Havens and Webster streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 5:04 p.m., officers arrested Carli Reeves, 28, 1600 block of West North Street, in the 1300 block of West Jefferson Street, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Thursday, 6:10 p.m., officers arrested Everett Johnson Jr., 51, 1500 block of North Lindsey Street, in the 1800 block of North Market Street, on a warrant for trespass and a warrant for theft, as well as a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 6:49 p.m., officers arrested Jenny Atkins, 34, Sharpsville, in the 4000 block of South 00 East West, on a body attachment.
Thursday, 11:10 p.m., officers arrested Zachary Hickman, 26, Indianapolis, in the 600 block of West Richmond Street, on a body attachment.
Friday, 1:10 a.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old male, in the 800 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:20 a.m., officers arrested Tara Robinson, 37, 20 block of West State Street, in the 1100 block of East Vaile Avenue, on charges of possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:20 a.m., officers arrested Christopher White, 36, Churubusco, in the 1000 block of East Vaile Avenue, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of a narcotic drug, both Level 6 felonies.
Thefts
Thursday, 6:25 a.m., the theft of a black Apple iPhone, valued at $600, and white Apple airbuds, valued at $200, was reported in the 500 block of East Harrison Street.
Thursday, 5:33 p.m., the theft of a semi-automatic pistol, valued at $450, was reported in the 1800 block of East Boulevard Street.
Thursday, 7:05 p.m., the theft of miscellaneous Milwaukee brand power tools, valued at $600, was reported in the 400 block of Kentucky Drive.
Arrests
Thursday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Justin Woodward, 29, Wabash, on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.