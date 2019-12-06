Arrests
Tuesday, 7:38 a.m., deputies arrested Benjamin McCoy, 38, Sheridan, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 10:40 a.m., deputies arrested Vincent E. Cross, 53, 600 block of East Mulberry Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 10:45 a.m., deputies arrested Jabrean Woodard, 21, 900 block of East Jefferson Street, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, a warrant for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment and a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without a license, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 11:57 a.m., deputies arrested Jeffery Gene Hyde, 29, 2200 block of North Webster Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Tuesday, noon, deputies arrested Heather Marie Fouch, 37, Jamestown, Tennessee, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Malachi Geordanion Ely, 25, 500 block of South Goyer Road, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 2:05 p.m., deputies arrested Timothy Ray Fording, 50, 700 block of East Superior Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for an in-home violation.
Tuesday, 4:29 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Allen Sutton, 37, 1000 block of South Leeds Street, in the 1200 block of Kyle David Way, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 4:40 p.m., deputies arrested Randy Joe Yard, 37, 2400 block of North 300 East, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 4:53 p.m., deputies arrested Tyler Joseph Brooks, 20, Ossian, at the HCC, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 6:28 p.m., deputies arrested Antoine Gabriel, 27, Lafayette, at the HCSD, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Tuesday, 11:42 p.m., deputies arrested Jamie Michael Sites, 28, Elwood, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 11:01 a.m., officers arrested Robert Collin, 63, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 600 block of South Bell Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:28 a.m., officers arrested Ashley Crews, 27, 900 block of East North Street, in the 500 block of East Superior Street, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:29 p.m., officers arrested a 16-year-old male, in the 600 block of South McCann Street, on charges of runaway, an infraction, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:31 p.m., officers arrested Derick Allen, 26, 1700 block of North Delphos Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:38 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Delon, 23, 1700 block of North Delphos Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:56 p.m., officers arrested Epiphanty Mott, 28, 1300 block of North Morrison Street, in the 1300 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Wednesday, 9 a.m., the theft of various power tools and other equipment, valued altogether at $2,342, was reported in the 2000 block of Branch Court.
Wednesday, 2:12 p.m., the theft of a DeWalt impact driver drill, valued at $800, was reported in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road.
Wednesday, 7:25 p.m., the theft of household ware, valued at $500, was reported in the 1200 block of East Southway Boulevard.
Arrests
Wednesday, 1:28 a.m., deputies arrested Hayden C. Dillard, 18, Noblesville, on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol.
Wednesday, 2:23 a.m., deputies arrested Victor E. Galvan, 24, Elwood, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operator never licensed.
