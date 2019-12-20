Arrests
Tuesday, 2:23 p.m., deputies arrested Everett Jessup Johnson, 51, 15000 block of North Lindsey Street, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Tuesday, 6:50 p.m., deputies arrested Blaine Ryan Nelson, 29, 1300 block of East Alto Road, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 6:50 p.m., deputies arrested Ian Nathaniel Buchanan, 35, unknown address, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 6:50 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew Nicholas Bess, 27, Windfall, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 6:50 p.m., deputies arrested David Israel Stucker, 41, 700 block of South Locke Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 6:50 p.m., deputies arrested Tyler Lane Nix, 28, 600 block of South Webster Street, at the HCSD, on three warrants for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 8:58 p.m., deputies arrested Gail T. Johnson, 29, Indianapolis, in the area of Market and Walnut streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:48 p.m., deputies arrested Jeremy Jarrell White, 30, Indianapolis, in the area of Market and Walnut streets, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:35 a.m., officers arrested Zachary Bowser, 39, 2100 block of Kerri Lynn Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for auto theft.
Wednesday, 3:35 p.m., officers arrested Billie J. Noland Jr., 38, 1100 block of North Morrison Street, in the area of South Dixon and West Alto roads, on a warrant for theft and a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 3:35 p.m., officers arrested Kevin N. Walker, 38, 2500 block of West Alto Road, in the area of South Dixon and West Alto roads, on a warrant for dealing a narcotic drug, a warrant for a small claims case and a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 7:45 p.m., officers arrested Kara Moore, 50, 600 block of North Locke Street, in the 1700 block of East Havens Street, on a charge of theft with prior convictions, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 8 p.m., officers arrested Lindsey Glassburn, 35, 3100 block of North 00 East West, at the same location, on a warrant for two counts of dealing a narcotic drug.
Wednesday, 11:46 a.m., deputies arrested Ashley F. Borland, 35, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.
Wednesday, 9:37 p.m., deputies arrested Douglas M. Blackford, 45, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 2:22 a.m., officers arrested Jalen T. Linville, 21, Kokomo, on a charge of visiting a common nuisance.
Thursday, 2:22 a.m., officers arrested Xena M. Utsler, 23, Marion, on a charge of visiting a common nuisance.
