Arrests
Friday, unknown time, deputies arrested Craig M. Ratcliff, 39, 3500 block of Cedar Court, in the area of Southway Boulevard and LaFountain Street, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, unknown time, deputies arrested D’Mario Miquell Young, 25, 1300 block of East Alto Road, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 12:20 p.m., officers arrested Ralph Woodard, 32, 1800 block of North LaFountain Street, in the 900 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for battery, a warrant for resisting law enforcement, a warrant for possession of marijuana, a warrant for burglary and a warrant for invasion of privacy, as well as a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Friday, 6:52 p.m., officers arrested Chriscinda Kingsolver, 40, Logansport, in the 200 block of East Harrison Street, on a warrant for possession of a syringe.
Friday, 8:29 p.m., officers arrested Michael Medaris, 30, Frankfort, in the 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, on a charge of battery, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 10 p.m., officers arrested David Barber, 38, 1600 block of North Wabash Street, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, and operating without ever obtaining a license.
Saturday, 3:26 a.m., officers arrested Jeremiah Rogers, 21, 1100 block of North Morrison Street, in the 2900 block of South Webster Street, on a charge of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:03 a.m., officers arrested Tatiana Moody, 18, 1100 block of North Morrison Street, in the 2900 block of South Webster Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 4:30 a.m., officers arrested William Cleland, 30, Peru, in the 2500 block of North Armstrong Street, on a charge of battery, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 7:23 a.m., officers arrested Nichelle Swygert, 27, 3000 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of a synthetic drug.
Saturday, 3:55 p.m., officers arrested Carrianne Williams, 42, 1600 block of Columbus Boulevard, in the area of Harrison and Washington streets, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement, a warrant for invasion of privacy, a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 4:45 p.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old male, in the 900 block of East Havens Street, on a charge of runaway, an infraction.
Saturday, 8:04 p.m., officers arrested a 13-year-old female, in the 3500 block of North 00 East West, on a charge of runaway, an infraction.
Saturday, 9:20 p.m., officers arrested Taylor Miller, 23, unknown address, in the 2900 block of East Center Road, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:50 p.m., officers arrested Ashley Crews, 27, 1100 block of East Firmin Street, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Ohio Street, on a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 7:54 p.m., officers arrested Christy Black, 48, Peru, in the 2100 block of South LaFountain Street, on a warrant for burglary, a warrant for refusal to identify self and a warrant for theft.
Sunday, 9:35 p.m., officers arrested a 16-year-old male, in the 600 block of South Market Street, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:37 p.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old female, in the 600 block of South Market Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Meyers, 40, 2200 block of King Street, in the 800 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Thefts
Friday, 7:55 a.m., the theft of a purse containing Ray-Ban sunglasses and iPhone headphones, valued altogether at $300, was reported in the 500 block of Edgewater Court.
Friday, 11:51 a.m., the theft of three outside light projectors, valued at $150, was reported in the 600 block of Tumbleweed Court.
Friday, 1:05 p.m., the theft of a Dell computer, a Nintendo Switch and game, a pair of Oakley prescription glasses and numerous other miscellaneous items, valued altogether at $3,085, was reported in the 2700 block of Albright Road.
Friday, 4:12 p.m., the theft of a karaoke Peavy audio head, valued at $300, a Harley-Davidson jacket and long jacket, valued at $300, leather chaps, $150, and tools, valued at $230, was reported in the 1200 block of North McCann Street.
Friday, 8:40 p.m., the theft of jewelry, valued at $400, was reported in the 400 block of South Washington Street.
Arrests
Friday, 11:35 a.m., deputies arrested Brittany Foster, 32, Wheatfield, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 2:30 p.m., officers arrested Billy Williams, 50, South Bend, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator.
Saturday, 1:21 a.m., officers arrested Randall DeWitt, 35, 20 block of East Spring Street, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and strangulation.
Saturday, 4:14 a.m., deputies arrested Andrew Madden, 31, Denver, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 11:02 p.m., deputies arrested Dawn Campbell, 49, North Manchester, on an unknown charge.
Arrests
Friday, 5:20 p.m., deputies arrested Shayne A. Williams, 28, Tipton, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention and a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Saturday, 1 a.m., deputies arrested Colby L. Sweitzer, 29, Elwood, on a Greene County warrant and charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 2:44 p.m., deputies arrested Laura M. Smith, 35, Westfield, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and a charge of unlawful possession of a syringe.
Sunday, 4:41 p.m., deputies arrested Glen K. Rhoades, 72, Windfall, on a charge of trespass.
Sunday, 8:20 p.m., deputies arrested Steven E. Ewing, 39, Tipton, on a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Sunday, 11:26 p.m., deputies arrested Rahnesha N. James, 31, Kalamazoo, Michigan, on a Bartholomew County warrant.
