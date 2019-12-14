Arrests
Wednesday, 4:10 a.m., deputies arrested Neal Z. Russell, 22, 300 block of West Walnut Street, at the same location, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Wednesday, 4:13 a.m., deputies arrested Eleni Renee Shupperd, 26, 300 block of West Walnut Street, at the same location, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Wednesday, 9:56 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher M. Jenkins, 31, 2400 block of North Jay Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 9:59 a.m., deputies arrested Mark L. Anthony, 46, 2100 block of Carmelita Boulevard, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, 10:02 a.m., deputies arrested Jeffery Gene Hyde, 29, Peru, at the HCSD, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, 4:10 p.m., deputies arrested Brian James Hartley, 29, Russiaville, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 5:10 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Lawrence Julius Farrell, 31, Peru, at the HCSD, on a warrant for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Wednesday, 9:50 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher M. Jenkins, 31, 2400 block of North Jay Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.
