Arrests
Wednesday, 1:30 a.m., deputies arrested Tyrail Tyrone Hammond, 23, Crawfordsville, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 5:10 a.m., deputies arrested Jade M. Cook, 24, 700 block of South Union Street, in the 800 block of East Harrison Street, on three warrants for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 11:15 a.m., deputies arrested Amber N. Parson, 39, 1500 block of North Morrison Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 11:43 a.m., deputies arrested Ashleigh Nicole Lamb, 28, 1300 block of West Cadillac Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 11:53 a.m., deputies arrested Tabitha Brianne Mitkus, 30, 400 block of Rainbow Drive, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 7:06 p.m., deputies arrested Ryan Dean Hatke, 43, Flora, at the HCSD, on a court violation.
Thursday, 4:01 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Cooper, 39, 400 block of North Philips Street, in the 2500 block of North Buckeye Street, on a warrant for conversion.
Friday, 1:50 a.m., officers arrested Bryce M. Whetzell III, 41, unknown address, in the 200 block of East Harrison Street, on a warrant for disorderly conduct and neglect of a dependent.
Arrests
Wednesday, 10 a.m., officers arrested Daniel Reynolds, 56, 100 block of West Warren Street, Peru, on a Carroll County warrant.
Wednesday, 12:10 p.m., deputies arrested Leah Myers, 38, Twelve Mile, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 4:38 p.m., officers arrested Michael Cook, 37, 600 block of Apache Drive, Peru, on a Cass County warrant.
Wednesday, 9:30 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Baker, 32, 2900 block of West 300 South, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Thursday, 1:34 a.m., deputies arrested Dale Lange, 53, Greentown, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Thursday, 6:35 p.m., deputies arrested Savanah Olson, 33, Macy, on a charge of domestic battery.
Thursday, 6:40 p.m., deputies arrested Patty Ousley, 48, Macy, on a charge of domestic battery.
Thursday, 7:45 p.m., deputies arrested Aubrey Coats, 41, homeless, on three warrants for failure to appear.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 8:40 p.m., deputies arrested Tara N. Vogel, 32, Elwood, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child under 16, intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.