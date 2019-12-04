Arrests
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 1:48 p.m., deputies arrested James Lynn Imel, 40, Peru, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Thursday, 1:42 a.m., deputies arrested Austin William Pridemore, 26, 5200 block of North 50 East, in the area of Markland Avenue and Reed Road, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 3:35 a.m., deputies arrested Joseph Lee Fleenor, 54, 1400 block of Meadowbrook Drive, in the area of Meadowbrook Drive, on a warrant for non-support of a dependent child with a prior conviction.
Saturday, 3:15 a.m., deputies arrested Andrew Thomas Wise, 34, 900 block of West Taylor Street, at the same location, on maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana and felon in possession of a firearm, all Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Craig Allan Hulet, 34, 1000 block of East Gano Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 11:27 p.m., deputies arrested Jason T. Dye, 28, 1000 block of Nottingham Lane, in the area of 200 West and 400 South, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:51 p.m., deputies arrested Sebastian Lee Breedlove, 21, 410 South and 400 East, at the HCSD, on 12 warrants for criminal mischief.
Sunday, 10:32 p.m., deputies arrested Vanessa Lynn Aiello, 36, Peru, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 11:12 p.m., deputies arrested Loren Odell Vereen, 36, Chicago, Illinois, in the area of 4618 East and 100 North, on charges of reckless driving and violation of driving conditions, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 5:40 p.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old male, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a charge of child molest, a Level 3 felony.
Sunday, 8:11 p.m., officers arrested Misty Rose, 37, Galveston, in the 1700 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for two counts of possession of methamphetamine and charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, dealing a schedule 4 drug, a Level 4 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:20 p.m., officers arrested Tate Schroeder, 27, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the 1700 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, dealing a schedule 4 drug, a Level 4 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:44 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Cottingham, 33, 1100 block of South Miller Street, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 11 p.m., officers arrested Michael Hughes, 55, 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, in the area of Ohio Street, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of a narcotic drug, both Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 11 p.m., officers arrested Christina Sliter, 42, Greentown, in the area of North and Ohio streets, on a body attachment and charges of possession of methamphetamine and being a habitual traffic violator, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 1:15 a.m., officers arrested Corey Griggs, 34, 900 block of South Bell Street, in the area of Mulberry and Buckeye streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:09 a.m., officers arrested Andrew Bess, 27, Windfall, in the 1200 block of Peace Pipe Drive, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:41 p.m., officers arrested Darrell Johns Jr., 43, 700 block of Elk Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for maintaining a common nuisance.
Monday, 4 p.m., officers arrested a 13-year-old male, at Walmart, 1920 E. Markland Ave., on a charge of trespass, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4 p.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old male, at Walmart, 1920 E. Markland Ave., on a charge of trespass, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4 p.m., officers arrested a 13-year-old female, at Kinsey Youth Center, 701 S. Berkley Road, on a charge of burglary, a Level 5 felony.
Monday, 4 p.m., officers arrested a 13-year-old female, at Kinsey Youth Center, 701 S. Berkley Road, on a charge of burglary, a Level 5 felony.
Monday, 4 p.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old female, at Kinsey Youth Center, 701 S. Berkley Road, on a charge of burglary, a Level 5 felony.
Monday, 4 p.m., officers arrested a 16-year-old female, at Kinsey Youth Center, 701 S. Berkley Road, on a charge of burglary, a Level 5 felony.
Monday, 8:15 p.m., officers arrested Shaun Stevens, 33, 1500 block of West Sycamore Street, in the area of Harrison and Market streets, on a body attachment and warrants for possession of a handgun without a license and a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Thefts
Wednesday, 7:55 a.m., the theft of an iPhone X, valued at $700, was reported in the 600 block of South Armstrong Street.
Wednesday, 10:31 a.m., the theft of a Hewlett-Packard laptop, valued at $500, was reported in the 2400 block of South Reed Road.
Wednesday, 3:02 p.m., the theft of a golf cart with a dented front, valued at $2,000, was reported in the 1100 block of East Morgan Street.
Friday, 1:50 a.m., the theft of a Remington 870 shotgun, valued at $200, and a High Point 995 pistol, valued at $200, was reported in the 900 block of East Markland Avenue.
Saturday, 1:40 p.m., the theft of a 55-inch Roku television, valued at $348, was reported in the 600 block of Bradford Drive.
Saturday, 3:53 p.m., the theft of a CPX-1 handgun, valued at $320, and a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, valued at $400, was reported in the 1500 block of South 17th Street.
Sunday, 7:24 p.m., the theft of an antique ring, valued at $200, and a LeapFrog learning device, valued at $45, was reported in the 300 block of Devonshire Drive.
Sunday, 10 p.m., the theft of a Glock 19 Gen 4 9mm handgun, valued at $775, and an Xbox One X, valued at $350, was reported in the 600 block of North Bell Street.
Monday, unknown time, the theft of a carry-on trailer, valued at $2,500, was reported in the 1200 block of South Calumet Street.
Monday, 10:10 a.m., the theft of a 2019 U-Haul pickup, valued at $28,000, was reported from U-Haul Moving and Storage, 3716 S. LaFountain St.
Monday, 2:42 p.m., the theft of two bags of exotic lingerie and other miscellaneous clothing, valued at $400, and a Michael Kors purse, valued at $300, was reported in the 600 block of Elk Drive.
Arrests
Thursday, 1:43 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Williams, 19, 4800 block of South 250 East, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 12:55 p.m., deputies arrested Brooke D. Hall, 29, Anderson, on a charge of failure to appear.
Friday, 2:14 a.m., officers arrested Justin Birnell, 39, 30 block of West Warren Street, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, 12:53 p.m., officers Ryan Weese, 29, Logansport, on a Cass County warrant.
Friday, 6:30 p.m., officers arrested Nicholas Childers, 21, 30 block of West Main Street, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Friday, 9:41 p.m., officers arrested Jean Luc Gribbins, 28, homeless, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 12:19 a.m., deputies arrested Kylen M. Hunter, 24, South Bend, on a charge of theft.
Friday, 12:34 a.m., deputies arrested Danny L. Grose Jr., 25, South Bend, on charges of possession of a legend drug and driving while suspended.
Friday, 8:55 a.m., deputies arrested Daniel J. Wilon Jr., 32, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 7:48 p.m., deputies arrested Samuel D. Carpenter, 36, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 6:29 a.m., officers arrested James Kunkle, 72, 3000 block of West 500 South, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 9:54 p.m., deputies arrested John Walsh, 36, 400 block of East Washington Street, Peru, on charges of criminal confinement and domestic battery.
Saturday, 10:12 p.m., deputies arrested Jean F. Mitchell, 51, Flora, on charges of operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
Sunday, 10:45 a.m., deputies arrested David L. Bell Jr., 46, Goldsmith, on charges of domestic battery, domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16 and domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 14.
Sunday, 5 a.m., deputies arrested Joseph Werner, 24, Amboy, on charges of possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 5 a.m., deputies arrested Emily Mongosa-Gardner, 21, 500 block of East Fifth Street, Peru, on charges of possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 11:02 a.m., officers arrested John H. Miller, 50, 10 block of East Jefferson Avenue, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
