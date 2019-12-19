Arrests
Monday, 10:55 a.m., deputies arrested Dallas A. Williams, 23, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Marsha Joy Klein, 51, 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, at the same location, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Monday, 5:04 p.m., deputies arrested John Joseph Roark, 48, 1300 block of East Murden Street, at the same location, on a warrant for false informing.
Monday, 9:01 p.m., deputies arrested Adam Lee Spencer, 34, 700 block of North Union Street, at the HCSD, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:53 p.m., officers arrested Stephon Hoy, 33, 1100 block of South Jay Street, in the area of Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:51 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Shelby, 32, 1500 block of South Cooper Street, in the area of East Laguna Street, on a warrant for escape.
Tuesday, 10:08 p.m., officers arrested Peter D. Many, 75, Russiaville, in Russiaville, on a charge of robbery, a Level 3 felony.
Thefts
Tuesday, 10:32 a.m., the theft of a rock decoration, valued at $1,000, was reported in the 1200 block of West Mulberry Street.
Tuesday, 12:03 p.m., the theft of $554 cash was reported in the 1500 block of East Boulevard Street.
Miami County
Arrests
Tuesday, 10:20 a.m., deputies arrested Joy Thurman, 34, Marion, on a parole violation.
Tuesday, 10:20 a.m., deputies arrested Jennie Hudson, 37, Fairmount, on a parole violation.
Tuesday, 10:20 a.m., deputies arrested Steven McCall, 26, Upland, on a parole violation.
Tuesday, 10:20 a.m., deputies arrested Curtis Flowers, 25, Marion, on a parole violation.
Tuesday, 7:01 p.m., deputies arrested Bonnie Julian, 25, 37000 block of Carswell Court, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Thefts
Tuesday, 3:11 p.m., the theft of a Keltec 9mm pistol was reported in the 5100 block of West 700 East, Peru.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.