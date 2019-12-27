Arrests
Monday, 1:58 p.m., officers arrested Harry E. Young, 25, 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, in the area of Washington Street and Davis Road, on charges of operating without financial responsibility and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 7:43 p.m., officers arrested Joaquin Medina, 18, Peru, in the 3000 block of North Ohio Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 2:52 p.m., officers arrested Harol A. Pittman, 61, 200 block of South Elizabeth Street, in the 1000 block of South Elizabeth Street, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Tuesday, 3:09 p.m., officers arrested Charles R. Howard, 53, 1000 block of South Webster Street, at Walmart, 1920 E. Markland Ave., on a warrant for theft and charges of theft and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 3:31 p.m., officers arrested Jeremy Knight, 28, 500 block of West Mulberry Street, at the same location, on charges of intimidation and possession of a legend drug, both Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 5:43 p.m., officers arrested Zachary Mallory, 56, 700 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street, on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 10:31 p.m., officers arrested Cary D. Miller, 54, 2300 block of West Murden Street, in the 700 block of South Jay Street, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:54 p.m., officers arrested Gabriel Jones, 20, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 600 block of Miami Boulevard, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:39 a.m., officers arrested Jeffery Miller, 22, 1100 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the 400 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 6:22 a.m., officers arrested Lakina Tyler, 27, 900 block of South Union Street, in the 800 block of South Union Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:45 p.m., officers arrested Tywon Swanson, 35, 1000 block of South Locke Street, in the area of Washington and Harrison streets, on charges of obstruction of justice and being a habitual traffic violator, both Level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 10:48 p.m., officers arrested Pili Finch, 18, 600 block of Southlea Drive, in the 500 block of South Union Street, on charges of escape, a Level 5 felony, residential entry, residential entry, a Level 5 felony, a Level 6 felony, theft of a firearm, Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Sunday, 5:07 a.m., the theft of a blue 2019 Dodge Ram 1500, valued at $32,000, was reported in the 2800 block of North Delphos Street.
Monday, 11:07 a.m., the theft of a Salamander heater, valued at $250, grout tools, valued at $40, dry wall tools, valued at $100, grout floaters, valued at $150, and a handheld Milwaukee job light, valued at $250, was reported in the 1600 block of Gleneagles Drive.
Monday, 4:26 p.m., the theft of a Samsung Galaxy J7 cell phone, valued at $220, was reported at Walmart, 1920 E. Markland Ave.
Arrests
Monday, 4:40 a.m., deputies arrested Tiffany Munger, 26, 30 block of West Warren Street, Peru, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Monday, 12:27 p.m., deputies arrested Jason W. Huddleston, 41, 300 block of West 13th Street, Peru, on a charge of contempt of court.
Monday, 10:12 p.m., officers arrested Patrick Sadowsky, 19, 2200 block of West 300 North, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of alcohol by a minor and consumption of alcohol by a minor.
Wednesday, 9:15 a.m., officers arrested Warren Levine, 55, Amboy, on charges of domestic battery and intimidation.
Wednesday, 11:31 a.m., officers arrested Johnny Harrington, 28, 300 block of East Main Street, Peru, on a Howard County warrant.
