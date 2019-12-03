Arrests
Wednesday, 11:24 a.m., officers arrested Clarence Sample Jr., 21, 2100 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Morgan Street and Apperson Way, on a warrant for theft.
Wednesday, 2:35 p.m., officers arrested Thomas Monroe III, 28, 2800 block of Heritage Drive, at an unknown location, on a warrant for strangulation and a warrant for domestic battery, as well as charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 6:26 p.m., officers arrested Clayton Wright, 22, 700 block of South Indiana Avenue, at the same location, on charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, and pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 6:35 p.m., officers arrested Brian Raber, 39, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, in the 1800 block of North Purdum Street, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and battery, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 10:55 p.m., officers arrested Aaron Wofford, 42, 700 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of Jefferson and Market streets, on two Grant County body attachments.
Wednesday, 11:19 p.m., officers arrested Julian Anderson, 32, 800 block of North Webster Street, in the area of Jefferson and Market streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:30 a.m., officers arrested Reneesha Fowler, 26, 100 block of North Delphos Street, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 3:41 p.m., officers arrested Carolyn Masiers, 60, 500 block of West Jefferson Street, at the same location, on a charge of burglary, a Level 5 felony.
Thursday, 5:07 p.m., officers arrested Christine Shane, 43, 1800 block of Tam-O-Shanter Court, in the area of Webster and Barkdol streets, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Thursday, 8:10 p.m., officers arrested Kurt Sweares, 46, 5200 block of Ojibway Drive, in the 5700 block of Wampum Drive, on four warrants out of Kentucky as well as charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 8:35 p.m., officers arrested Adam Spencer, 33, 700 block of North Union Street, in the area of Union and Jefferson streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 9:49 p.m., officers arrested Adam Spencer, 33, 700 block of North Union Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 11:12 p.m., officers arrested Michael Piatt, 29, 1200 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the area of Webster and North streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 1:38 a.m., officers arrested Sara Parvin, 47, 1600 block of North Washington Street, at an unknown location, on an unknown warrant.
Friday, 4:41 a.m., officers arrested Benjamin McCoy, 38, 900 block of North Bell Street, in the 900 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for possession of a syringe and a warrant for theft.
Friday, 9:57 a.m., officers arrested Robert Hurt II, 50, 1200 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:11 p.m., officers arrested Andra Lowe, 40, 4000 block of Liberty Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of marijuana, a warrant for possession of cocaine and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, 6:36 p.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old female, in the 1200 block of Highland Drive, on a charge of incorrigibility, an infraction.
Saturday, 4:08 a.m., officers arrested Brenda Vanwinkle, 61, 300 block of North Ohio Street, in the 300 block of West Park Avenue, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 2:06 p.m., officers arrested Fred Kolb, 71, 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:25 p.m., officers arrested Thelbert Kyler, 34, unknown address, in the area of Gano Street and Apperson Way, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 6 p.m., officers arrested Jason Miller, 19, unknown address, in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street, on a Jasper County warrant.
Saturday, 6:25 p.m., officers arrested Lacy Kenner, 36, 1200 block of West Walnut Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 6:25 p.m., officers arrested Martiqco Young, 50, 1200 block of West Walnut Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 6:30 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Hurd, 23, 1300 block of South Armstrong Street, in the 3700 block of South Reed Road, on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 7:38 p.m., officers arrested Rhonda Ridge, 62, 2500 block of North Armstrong Street, in the 2600 block of North Washington Street, on charges of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:34 p.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old male, in the area of Main Street and Vaile Avenue, on charges of dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:47 p.m., officers arrested Jodi Hicks, 23, 2600 block of East 50 North, in the area of King and Buckeye streets, on a charge of possession of a synthetic drug, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:13 a.m., officers arrested Brandon James, 32, 1600 block of North Purdum Street, in the area of Monroe and Wabash streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 5:51 a.m., officers arrested Jasmine Hughes, 26, 200 block of Kingston Road, in the 700 block of North Courtland Avenue, on a warrant for public intoxication, a warrant for resisting law enforcement, a warrant for invasion of privacy and a warrant for battery, as well as charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, providing a false identity statement, a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:07 p.m., officers arrested David Stucker, 41, 700 block of South Locke Street, in the area of Boulder Drive and Boulevard Street, on charges of dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and leaving the scene of an accident, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 4:36 p.m., officers arrested Justin Losure, 31, Greentown, in the area of North Street and Rank Parkway, on two Grant County warrants and charges of possession of methamphetamine and identity deception, both Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 5:40 p.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old male, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a charge of child molest, a Level 3 felony.
Sunday, 8:11 p.m., officers arrested Misty Rose, 37, Galveston, in the 1700 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for two counts of possession of methamphetamine and charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, dealing a schedule 4 drug, a Level 4 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:20 p.m., officers arrested Tate Schroeder, 27, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the 1700 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, dealing a schedule 4 drug, a Level 4 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:44 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Cottingham, 33, 1100 block of South Miller Street, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 11 p.m., officers arrested Michael Hughes, 55, 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, in the area of Ohio Street, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of a narcotic drug, both Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 11 p.m., officers arrested Christina Sliter, 42, Greentown, in the area of North and Ohio streets, on a body attachment and charges of possession of methamphetamine and being a habitual traffic violator, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 1:15 a.m., officers arrested Corey Griggs, 34, 900 block of South Bell Street, in the area of Mulberry and Buckeye streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:09 a.m., officers arrested Andrew Bess, 27, Windfall, in the 1200 block of Peace Pipe Drive, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Wednesday, 7:55 a.m., the theft of an iPhone X, valued at $700, was reported in the 600 block of South Armstrong Street.
Wednesday, 10:31 a.m., the theft of a Hewlett-Packard laptop, valued at $500, was reported in the 2400 block of South Reed Road.
Wednesday, 3:02 p.m., the theft of a golf cart with a dented front, valued at $2,000, was reported in the 1100 block of East Morgan Street.
Friday, 1:50 a.m., the theft of a Remington 870 shotgun, valued at $200, and a High Point 995 pistol, valued at $200, was reported in the 900 block of East Markland Avenue.
Saturday, 1:40 p.m., the theft of a 55-inch Roku television, valued at $348, was reported in the 600 block of Bradford Drive.
Saturday, 3:53 p.m., the theft of a CPX-1 handgun, valued at $320, and a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, valued at $400, was reported in the 1500 block of South 17th Street.
Sunday, 7:24 p.m., the theft of an antique ring, valued at $200, and a LeapFrog learning device, valued at $45, was reported in the 300 block of Devonshire Drive.
Arrests
Thursday, 12:55 p.m., deputies arrested Brooke D. Hall, 29, Anderson, on a charge of failure to appear.
Friday, 12:19 a.m., deputies arrested Kylen M. Hunter, 24, South Bend, on a charge of theft.
Friday, 12:34 a.m., deputies arrested Danny L. Grose Jr., 25, South Bend, on charges of possession of a legend drug and driving while suspended.
Friday, 8:55 a.m., deputies arrested Daniel J. Wilon Jr., 32, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 7:48 p.m., deputies arrested Samuel D. Carpenter, 36, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 10:12 p.m., deputies arrested Jean F. Mitchell, 51, Flora, on charges of operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
Sunday, 10:45 a.m., deputies arrested David L. Bell Jr., 46, Goldsmith, on charges of domestic battery, domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16 and domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 14.
