Arrests
Monday, unknown time, deputies arrested Misty Dannyelle Griggs, 39, 2100 block of West Jefferson Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 8:54 a.m., deputies arrested Sebastian Lee Breedlove, 21, area of 410 South and 400 East, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Monday, 9:10 a.m., deputies arrested Dylan Richard Manton, 20, Greentown, at the HCC, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Anthony Eugene Martin, 30, 1400 block of North Leeds Street, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Monday, 12:10 p.m., deputies arrested Phillip Andrew Polman, 38, Galveston, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Thefts
Tuesday, 12:10 a.m., the theft of a checkbook was reported in the 60 block of East Second Street, Peru.
