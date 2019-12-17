Arrests
Friday, 1:48 a.m., deputies arrested Lori Renee Golladay, 33, 1000 block of South Plate Street, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 1:15 p.m., deputies arrested James Michael Charles, 27, Indianapolis, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 3:15 p.m., deputies arrested Zachary J. Dunlap, 23, 5900 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, at the HCSD, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Friday, 9:28 p.m., deputies arrested Samuel Guy Czech, 40, 6000 block of Council Ring Boulevard, the area of 450 West and Ind. 26, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Jade M. Cook, 24, 800 block of East Harrison Street, in the 1100 block of South Washington Street, on charges of possession of counterfeited substances and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 8:15 p.m., deputies arrested Calvin Lee Adams, 21, 700 block of South Market Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment and a warrant for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a scheduled drug.
Monday, 11:20 a.m., officers arrested a 12-year-old male, at Taylor High School, 3794 300 S., on a charge of battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:50 p.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old female, at Kinsey Youth Center, 701 S. Berkley Road, on a charge of truancy, an infraction.
Arrests
Monday, 10:10 a.m., deputies arrested Marcus Stone, 21, Kokomo, on a court order.
Monday, 10:25 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Johnston, 26, Kokomo, on a violation of probation.
Monday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Kaylee Young, 24, 6400 block of North 400 West, Peru, on a court order.
Monday, 1:40 p.m., deputies arrested Spencer Edgington, 41, 100 block of West Warrent Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 4:15 p.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Miller, 47, 10 block of Jean Avenue, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Thefts
Saturday, 5:16 p.m., the theft of a utility trailer was reported in the 100 block of South Wabash Street, Peru.
Sunday, 12:08 p.m., the theft of a moped was reported in the 100 block of North Holman Street, Peru.
Monday, 11:44 a.m., the theft of a riding lawnmower was reported in the 30 block of South Broadway Street, Peru.
Monday, 4:30 p.m., the theft of a mini-bike was reported in the 10 block of Jean Avenue, Peru.
Arrests
Monday, 6:15 a.m., deputies arrested Dakota W. Leever, 20, Noblesville, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 1:27 p.m., deputies arrested Todd A. Nicholas, 26, Burnettsville, on a charge of unlawful entry of school by a serious sex offender.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.