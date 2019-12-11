Arrests
Friday, 1:14 a.m., deputies arrested Dennis James Brown, 57, 1000 block of South Locke Street, at the same location, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Friday, 4:18 a.m., deputies arrested Isaac Nathaniel Trusty, 26, 900 block of East Walnut Street, in the 500 block of Essex Drive, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 10:13 a.m., deputies arrested Ashley Marie Carter, 35, 300 block of West 400 South, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 1:13 p.m., deputies arrested Timothy R. Fording, 51, 700 block of East Superior Street, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for trafficking with an inmate.
Friday, 1:20 p.m., deputies arrested James Edward Jackson, 48, 800 block of North Morrison Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 1:24 p.m., deputies arrested Antonio L. Smith, 42, 300 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the HCSD, on a warrant for conspiracy to commit dealing narcotics.
Friday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Tara Sue Robinson, 37, 20 block of West State Street, at the HCSD, on a Newton County warrant.
Friday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested David A. Lange, 35, 500 block of West Taylor Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 3:45 p.m., deputies arrested Christine M. Smith, 51, 1000 block of Wigwam Drive, at an unknown location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 4:20 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Ryan Staggs, 25, 900 block of James Drive, in Russiaville, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 8:13 p.m., deputies arrested Jolene Rae Yard, 31, unknown address, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 5:15 a.m., deputies arrested Bryce Patrick Dowell, 22, 1500 block of Cherry Hill Lane, in the area of Sycamore Street and Indiana 931, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of 0.15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 5:50 p.m., deputies arrested Staci Weir Harter, 51, 1700 block of South Bell Street, in the area of Alto and Dixon roads, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of 0.15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 10:09 p.m., deputies arrested Kyle Logan Johnston, 26, 1400 block of Schuler Drive, in the area of 755 North and 820 West, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of 0.15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 4:11 p.m., deputies arrested Krista Marie Galster, 23, Russiaville, in the area of 450 West and 400 South, on a charge of driving a motor vehicle while suspended with a prior suspension.
Thefts
Monday, 7:10 a.m., the theft of tires, valued at $1,700, was reported in the 2900 block of South Reed Road.
Monday, 10 a.m., the theft of $281 cash was reported in the 600 block of South Apperson Way.
Monday, 3:35 p.m., the theft of Chevrolet Traverse car parts, valued at $955, was reported in the 1400 block of East Morgan Street.
Arrests
Sunday, 4:27 a.m., deputies arrested Kevin Johnson, 28, Camden, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 1:15 p.m., deputies arrested Stephanie Robinette, 38, Rockville, on a court order.
Monday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Frank Novak, 31, Indianapolis, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Monday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Jason Maxwell, 42, Bunker Hill, on a court order.
Monday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Cora Hiles, 1600 block of North Indiana 19, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.