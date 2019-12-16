Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 1:21 a.m., deputies arrested Ivan Anthony Scianni, 38, Lafayette, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child.
Thursday, 2:35 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher M. Jenkins, 32, 2400 block of North Jay Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 10:33 a.m., deputies arrested Emma Marie Bramel, 20, Swayzee, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 10:55 a.m., deputies arrested Michael David Sharp, 29, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for in-home violation.
Thursday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested Ashley Nicole Bagwell, 33, 2800 block of North Waugh Street, at the HCC, on a warrant for in-home violation.
Thursday, 3:24 p.m., officers arrested Jason A. Smith, 40, 300 block of East Carter Street, in the area of Lordeman and Delphos streets, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:14 p.m., officers arrested Krystal Marshall, 35, 1600 block of Oakhill Road, at the same location, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 5 felony, and possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 5:09 p.m., officers arrested Diamond C. Smith, 30, 1600 block of Oakhill Road, at the same location, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 5 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 8:10 p.m., deputies arrested Steven L. Smith, 34, 600 block of East Harrison Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Foster Street, on a hold for Clinton County.
Friday, 12:41 a.m., officers arrested Shana A. Hulsey, 31, 800 block of Harvest Drive, in the 1200 block of East Murden Street, on charges of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:15 a.m., officers arrested James Colbert Jr., 38, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 600 block of West Foster Street, on a warrant for dealing marijuana and a warrant for possession of cocaine.
Friday, 4:30 p.m., officers arrested Kylie Cox, 25, 1800 block of South Armstrong Street, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for two counts of leaving the scene of an accident and a warrant for two counts of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Friday, 6:04 p.m., officers arrested Rachel Robertson, 37, Gas City, in the area of Kirk Row and Albright Road, on a warrant for theft.
Friday, 6:08 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Calhoun, 44, 3200 block of Frances Lane, in the area of Kirk Row and Albright Road, on a warrant for possession of a syringe and a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug.
Friday, 6:30 p.m., officers arrested Jermaine Nix, 18, 700 block of West Jackson Street, in the 1000 block of South Elizabeth Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 7:33 p.m., officers arrested Hannah Ellis, 43, 2400 block of Baxter Road, in the 5500 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, on a warrant for two counts of domestic battery on a person less than 14 years of age.
Saturday, 4:56 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas Teague, 34, Lafayette, in the 400 block of East Sycamore Street, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:04 p.m., officers arrested Kasey Hallam, 38, 400 block of South Armstrong Street, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor, and operating while intoxicated with prior convictions, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 8:46 p.m., officers arrested Beatrice Rodriguez, 58, unknown address, in the 100 block of East Sycamore Street, on a charge of public intoxication by drugs, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:44 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Rogers, 20, 2700 block of Amberwood Place, in the 1100 block of North Morrison Street, on a warrant for two counts of criminal recklessness, a warrant for theft of a firearm and a warrant for possession of a handgun without a license.
Sunday, 3:52 a.m., officers arrested Caleb Blackamore, 29, 500 block of East Bradford Circle, in the 400 block of South Apperson Way, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with prior convictions, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 8:10 p.m., officers arrested Abraham Valladeres, 57, Dallas, Texas, in the 500 block of South Reed Road, on charges of public intoxication by alcohol and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 11:19 p.m., officers arrested Bictor Shiraef, 32, 500 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street, on charges of a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:37 p.m., officers arrested Darius Brigham, 37, 1300 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street, on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 11:53 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Young, 32, Wisconsin, in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Thursday, 9:31 a.m., the theft of a stacked washer and dryer set, valued at $1,500, a stand-up refrigerator, valued at $400, and a stove, valued at $400, was reported in the 200 block of Rainbow Circle.
Thursday, 12:27 p.m., the theft of bathroom valves dating back to 1920, valued at $4,000, was reported in the 1100 block of North Bell Street.
Friday, 11:16 a.m., the theft of a tailgate, valued at $1,000, from a Dodge Ram was reported in the 3800 block of South Webster Street.
Friday, 11:27 a.m., the theft of a black trail camera, valued at $150, was reported in the 1400 block of North Washington Street.
Saturday, 9:33 a.m., the theft of a Cub Pro Z100 yellow lawnmower, valued at $7,500, and an Exmark Lazer 2 lawnmower, valued at $10,000, was reported in the 1900 block of Valerie Court.
Saturday, 1:59 p.m., the theft of a Michael Kors wallet containing various miscellaneous items, valued altogether at $245, was reported in the 1700 block of East Havens Street.
Sunday, 11:09 a.m., the theft of an Apple iPad was reported from Kokomo High School, 2501 S. Berkley Road.
Sunday, 5:44 p.m., the theft of adult novelties, valued at $117, was reported from Cirilla's, 902 S. Reed Road.
Sunday, 10:57 p.m., the theft of an Xbox 1, valued at $100, and $150 cash was reported in the 600 block of South Indiana Avenue.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher Mollette, 34, Wabash, on a parole hold.
Thursday, 1:04 p.m., deputies arrested Tom Eaton, 57, Mishawaka, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-refusal.
Thursday, 8:45 p.m., officers arrested Whitney Stambaugh, 33, Silver Lake, on a charge of possession of a syringe.
Thursday, 9:25 p.m., officers arrested Jason Castillo, unknown age, from Kokomo, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, operating while intoxicated and reckless driving.
Thursday, 9:25 p.m., deputies arrested James Kunkle, 73, 3000 block of West 500 South, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 12:38 a.m., officers arrested Amber Bowder, 39, 10 block of Jean Avenue, Peru, on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
Friday, 1:29 a.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Miller, 47, 10 block of Jean Avenue, Peru, on a probation hold and a charge of domestic battery.
Friday, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Robert Whitney, 33, 20 block of York Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Alsager Anderson, 31, Marion, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Edward Fogel, 47, Fort Wayne, on a violation of probation.
Saturday, 3:11 a.m., officers arrested Bryan Barton, 30, 200 block of East Eighth Street, Peru, on a charge of public intoxication.
Saturday, 4:24 p.m., deputies arrested Tyler Bailey, 26, Marion, on charges of domestic battery with a child present and neglect of a dependent.
Sunday, 4:07 p.m., officers arrested James L. Stambaugh, 35, 600 block of Monroe Avenue, Peru, on a charge of violation of probation.
Sunday, 6:07 p.m., officers arrested Nathaniel Graham, 26, South Bend, on a charge of possession of stolen property.
Sunday, 7:15 p.m., deputies arrested Jared Stapleton, 36, Forest, Mississippi, on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Sunday, 9:19 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Williams, 27, Wabash, on two Grant County warrants.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 12:45 p.m., deputies arrested Fonston D. Hizer, 46, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Steven M. Scraper, 34, Muncie, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 4:57 p.m., deputies arrested Jerry M. Brumfiel, 59, Tipton, on charges of possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance without doctor's orders and resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle.
Saturday, 9:48 p.m., deputies arrested Austin R. Safford, 25, Kokomo, on a Hamilton County warrant and a charge of possession of marijuana.
