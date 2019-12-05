Arrests
Monday, 3:30 a.m., deputies arrested Demarrio Dequan Baker, 30, 2700 block of Amberwood Place, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department (HCSD), on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 9:09 a.m., deputies arrested Marcus A. Stone, 21, 600 block of Bradford Circle, at the HCSD, on three warrants for failure to appear.
Monday, 9:57 a.m., deputies arrested Sarah Elizabeth Wandle, 30, 2100 block of Joyce Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for theft.
Monday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Jaron Evans, 36, 2900 block of Whitehouse Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for in-home violation.
Monday, 10:02 a.m., deputies arrested Charles A. Wright, 19, area of 9235 West and 00 North South, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 10:06 a.m., deputies arrested David Owen Ditmore, 44, 100 block of South Forest Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for conversion.
Monday, 10:10 a.m., deputies arrested D’Mario Miquell Young, 25, 1300 block of East Alto Road, at the HCSD, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Monday, 2:41 p.m., deputies arrested Kendrae Lavar Ford, 40, 1000 block of South Webster Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a hold for Cass County.
Monday, 7:06 p.m., deputies arrested Byron Dewayne Hill, 31, 1000 block of North Purdum Street, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Tuesday, 3:23 p.m., officers arrested a 16-year-old male, in the 3500 block of Lea Drive, on a charge of runaway, an infraction.
Tuesday, 7:43 p.m., officers arrested Darrell Peoples, 60, 1200 block of South Waugh Street, in the area of Sycamore and Faulkner streets, on charges of possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:40 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Collins, 28, 1000 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Sycamore and Calumet streets, on a Tipton County warrant and a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Tuesday, 10:25 p.m., officers arrested Tyler Nix, 27, 800 block of Tomahawk Boulevard, in the 800 block of North Courtland Avenue, on charges of manufacturing or dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, escape, a Level 4 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:18 a.m., officers arrested Austin Sayers, 24, 2400 block of Baxter Road, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a charge of battery, a Level 3 felony.
Thefts
Tuesday, 8:58 a.m., the theft of packaging containing clothing, valued at $136, was reported in the 2700 block of North Apperson Way.
Tuesday, 1:40 p.m., the theft of a Samsung Galaxy S10 cellphone, valued at $400, along with $350 cash, was reported in the 900 block of South Buckeye Street.
Tuesday, 5:19 p.m., the theft of packaging containing clothing, valued at $200, was reported in the 700 block of South Market Street.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 4:06 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Rasmus, 29, 1500 block of North Paw Paw Pike, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Monday, 10:17 p.m., officers arrested Melvin Harrell, 69, Roann, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and reckless driving.
Tuesday, 12:04 a.m., deputies arrested Jeffery Hyde, 29, 3400 block of Weston Street, Peru, on a Howard County warrant.
Tuesday, 5:02 p.m., deputies arrested Jordan Miller, first block of South Wabash Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tuesday, 6:25 p.m., deputies arrested William Legg, 47, 400 block of East Second Street, Peru, on two unknown charges.
Tuesday, 7:31 p.m., officers arrested Michael Powers, 54, 20 block of Jean Avenue, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, 4:30 a.m., officers arrested Karen Shell, 32, 200 block of Adams Avenue, Peru, on a charge of public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.