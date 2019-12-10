Arrests
Thursday, 1:15 p.m., deputies arrested Russell Leonard Fouch, 53, 1300 block of North Wabash Street, in the 600 block of South Berkley Road, on a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 3:15 p.m., deputies arrested Saqib Buksh, 45, Sharpsville, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment.
Thursday, 8:08 p.m., deputies arrested Troy Michael Kennedy, 30, 600 block of East Sycamore Street, in the 4100 block of East 00 North South, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 9:44 p.m., deputies arrested Emma Marie Bramel, 20, Swayzee, in the 1900 block of East Jefferson Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:44 a.m., officers arrested Shaydie Miller, 25, 700 block of South Union Street, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for theft.
Friday, 11:48 a.m., officers arrested Phillip Cooper, 38, 1500 block of West Havens Street, in the 200 block of North Market Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:20 p.m., officers arrested Chase Brankle, 27, 100 block of South Elizabeth Street, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, 4:55 p.m., officers arrested Kelly Armfield, 57, 300 block of Devonshire Drive, in the area of Ohio and Jefferson streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 4:58 p.m., officers arrested Max Clark, 45, 1800 block of North Market Street, in the area of Spraker and Market streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 5:10 p.m., officers arrested Zane Holloman, 29, 5900 block of Senaca Trail, in the area of Murden and Plate streets, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Friday, 5:39 p.m., officers arrested Nicole Seagrave, 37, 900 block of West Rainbow Circle, in the area of Sycamore and Washington streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:32 p.m., officers arrested Miriah Groves, 35, 700 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 700 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a warrant for invasion of privacy and a warrant for counterfeiting.
Saturday, 3:39 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas Hartley, 27, 2300 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 900 block of Bellevue Place, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 8 a.m., officers arrested Rolland Roberts II, 46, 1200 block of South Cooper Street, in the 2400 block of North Webster Street, on a warrant for possession of a syringe.
Saturday, 9:10 a.m., officers arrested Travis E. Griggs, 33, 2300 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 2300 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for fraud and a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
Saturday, 3:45 p.m., officers arrested John Downam Jr., 32, Gas City, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for child support and charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, theft, a Level 6 felony, possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor, and dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:45 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Martin, 39, Marion, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 5:49 p.m., officers arrested Jamey Turner, 46, 300 block of East Walnut Street, in the 100 block of East Richmond Street, on charges of driving while suspended with prior suspensions and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 9:20 p.m., officers arrested John Salinas, 40, 400 block of South Goyer Road, in the 700 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:30 a.m., officers arrested Amber Long, 29, 1600 block of South Union Street, in the 1100 block of South Main Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, false informing, a misdemeanor, and providing a false identity statement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:20 a.m., officers arrested Eric Avery, 37, 800 block of East Webster Street, in the 2300 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:13 p.m., officers arrested Deontae Collins, 24, 100 block of West Wheeler Avenue, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on a warrant for dealing marijuana.
Sunday, 3:21 p.m., officers arrested Tyson Alexander, 42, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:52 p.m., officers arrested Daniel Scoles, 41, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 900 block of East North Street, on a warrant for burglary.
Sunday, 4:12 p.m., officers arrested Ellis Russell Sr., 53, 200 block of East Baxter Road, in the 2400 block of North Armstrong Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:28 p.m., officers arrested a 13-year-old female, in the 1300 block of South Reed Road, on charges of runaway and incorrigibility, both infractions.
Sunday, 7:55 p.m., officers arrested Shawn Richardson, 49, 3600 block of Briarwick Drive, in the 500 block of Bradford Circle, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 8:51 p.m., officers arrested Eberett Friend, 34, 900 block of East Broadway Street, at the same location, on a warrant for battery and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:41 p.m., officers arrested Madalyn Missig, 18, Windfall, in the area of Union and State streets, on two charges of operating while intoxicated and a charge each of minor in possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor, and hit and skip, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:10 a.m., officers arrested Kyli Fisher, 22, 1600 block of Faith Road, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a charge of neglect of a dependent, a Level 3 felony.
Thefts
Friday, 8:07 a.m., the theft of a Duke Energy electric meter, valued at $500, was reported in the 2400 block of North Apperson Way.
Friday, 11:54 p.m., the theft of $1,000 cash, an Apple iPhone 8, valued at $600, and a LG cellphone, valued at $300, was reported during an armed robbery at Soupley’s Wine and Spirits, 1101 W. Boulevard St.
Saturday, 11:29 p.m., the theft of a 2013 Chrysler 200, valued at $20,000, was reported in the 300 block of East Firmin Street.
Arrests
Saturday, 5:45 a.m., deputies arrested Jashawn Jamison, 21, South Bend, on a St. Joseph County warrant and charges of false informing, possession of marijuana, auto theft, possession of paraphernalia, providing a false identity statement, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a look a like substance.
Saturday, 8:45 a.m., deputies arrested Louis Poggenburg, 55, Kenosha, Wisconsin, on a Marion County warrant.
Sunday, 4:27 a.m., deputies arrested Kevin Johnson, 28, Camden, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Arrests
Thursday, 9:40 a.m., deputies arrested Patricia L. Murphy, 49, Benton Harbor, Michigan, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Emily A. Luckey, 36, Tipton, on a Cass County warrant.
Saturday, 4 a.m., officers arrested David R. Sutton II, 40, Cicero, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Saturday, 5:14 a.m., officers arrested James A. Ryan, 25, Anderson, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 9:31 p.m., deputies arrested Bobbie G. Lee, 67, Atlanta, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 or more.
Sunday, 7:58 p.m., officers arrested Brandon A. Plake, 30, Tipton, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, possession of a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated, obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 5:41 a.m., officers arrested Jay A. Boes, 43, unknown address, on a charge of domestic battery.
Monday, 5:41 a.m., officers arrested Marie A. Boes, 43, unknown address, on charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and intimidation with a deadly weapon.
